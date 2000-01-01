The Art Newspaper

News Art market
Sotheby’s organises selling exhibition to commemorate a century of De Stijl
To mark the centennial of the De Stijl movement, Sotheby’s has organised an exhibition of works by its founding pioneers and contemporary artists who were influenced by the Dutch movement.
Blog In the frame
Artist Phil Collins's new Cleveland piece brings together Scritti Politti—and Cologne’s homeless
News Art market
Fine Art Asia's diverse offering, from gold deities to gelatin silver prints
The 12th Fine Art Asia fair will be held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from 30 September-3 October
News Exhibitions
John Ruskin’s love of the natural world to be explored in shows scheduled for 2018 and 2019
Pairing with US artist Andrew Wyeth will be followed by exhibitions marking the Victorian polymath’s bicentenary
News Exhibitions
Greek show goes on despite slashed budget
With little money, the Thessaloniki biennial curators press on
News Exhibitions
Jerusalem, a divided city, comes to life in two exhibitions
Exhibitions at the Israel Museum and the new Palestinian Museum offer differing perspectives
News Exhibitions
How migratory birds helped an artist tap into Kosovan cultural heritage
Petrit Halilaj has made 500 sculptures based on images of Neolithic artefacts
Blog In the frame
Jack Whitten reveals a Chuck Berry painting is in the works
Blog The Buck stopped here
Herald St gallery opens its new West End space with crossed fingers
News Sculpture Projects Münster
Vandals spray swastika on Sculpture Projects Münster exhibit
Organisers condemn “murderous propaganda of all right-wing parties”
News Foundations
Patrizia Sandretto Re Rebaudengo to launch Madrid foundation
Italian collector will show works from her vast contemporary art collection at the Matadero cultural complex
Review Exhibitions
How New York made Mondrian truly Modern
The artist was brilliant long before he came to the city, but his US works are his greatest achievements
Blog In the frame
Barack is back (at the National Portrait Gallery)
The DC museum has re-opened its America's Presidents hall
Blog In the frame
Shop (and view art) till you drop: John Bellany’s paintings pop up in Fortnum & Mason
Collector Frank Cohen has loaned several canvases by the late Scottish artist
Blog The Buck stopped here
Vadim Zakharov gives Stephen Fry’s history of classical music a lease of Russian life at the Whitechapel
News Beirut Art Fair
Arab artists respond to dictatorship, surveillance and civil war at Beirut Art Fair
Strong showing of Syrian art across the event including by artist Saad Yagan whose Aleppo studio was destroyed in 2012
News Architecture
Centre Pompidou architects Renzo Piano and Richard Rogers to be honoured with statues outside Paris museum
French artist Xavier Veilhan has created the sculptures to celebrate designers of “masterful building”
News Three to see
Three to see: London
From Basquiat’s booming Barbican blockbuster to Jasper Johns’s first UK retrospective in 40 years
News Restoration
Germany stumps up €400m for Prussian palaces and parks
Funding will benefit Potsdam’s Sanssouci and Berlin’s Charlottenburg palaces
News Hauser & Wirth
Hauser & Wirth to open Hong Kong gallery next spring
Swiss dealers will occupy a space in the new H Queens development, as well as establishing offices in Shanghai and Beijing
Review
Practical kitsch: on Ettore Sottsass at the Met Breuer
Disorientation over the designer's work has settled into quaint admiration
News Three to see
Three to See: New York
From Baroque Mexico to a New York that never was
News Architecture
Four things to see during the Chicago Architecture Biennial
From imaginative scale models to a pop-up ‘freak’ show, we pick the must see projects around the city
News Art market
In a troubled region, Lebanon is a growing hub for artists
Beirut Art Fair includes a loan exhibition drawing on the country’s rich collections
Blog In the frame
Multi-religious monument at the V&A is Dubai (and Palestine) bound
Elias and Yousef Anastas’s latticed structure is made of more than 500 stone pieces
News Art market
Rediscovered Chinese seal surfaces at auction in southwestern France
The soapstone seal is believed to be one of two used personally by Emperor Qianlong and was discovered in a French collection
Blog In the frame
Sheffield doesn't do landmarks by half
Artist Alex Chinneck's chimney sculptures ups the ante in the North of England
News Exhibitions
Picasso show to reunite trio of Marie-Thérèse Walter nudes for first time since 1932
Tate Modern exhibition will include several portraits of artist’s 22 year-old muse
News Art market
Hungary enjoys the limelight at Vienna Contemporary
At a fair that is emerging as an important locus for central and eastern Europe, the subtle strategies employed by artists living within the constraints of a communist regime come into focus
News
Bibliophiles rejoice: New York Art Book Fair returns this weekend
Hundreds of exhibitors are due to take part and a slew of events are planned
Blog In the frame
Maggi Hambling appearance crowns new Art Week in London
The renowned artist pops up as part of new event organised by Sarabande: The Lee Alexander McQueen Foundation
Museums
Works from the Louvre Abu Dhabi: Dr Lamees Hamdan on the Bactrian Princess
The commissioner of the first United Arab Emirates pavilion at the Venice Biennale, talks about her favourite object from the museum's collection
News Exhibitions
Alfredo Jaar reveals CIA’s torture chambers
The 101 trees in “garden of good and evil” will continue to grow at Yorkshire Sculpture Park long after artist’s solo show
Blog The Buck stopped here
Cheers! Twenty years of London's Approach Gallery
East End art space celebrates at the closing of its anniversary show
Museums
Works from the Louvre Abu Dhabi
As the date for the opening of the great museum draws near, Emirati citizens talk on video about the work of art that speaks to them most
News Biennials & festivals
What to see (and hear) at the 14th Biennale de Lyon
From a live band that are ‘The Art’ to dripping taps and nuclear explosions, this edition of the biennial is making a racket
News Exhibitions
Story of Michael Jackson’s influence on contemporary artists to be told for first time
London’s National Portrait Gallery is to host exhibition featuring more than 40 leading artists including Andy Warhol, Isaac Julien and Faith Ringgold
News Art market
Adventurous art collection of Jerome and Ellen Stern comes to Sotheby’s
More than 250 works owned by the couple will feature across ten auctions
News Jean-Michel Basquiat
What Basquiat absorbed from the New York School
Show at London's Barbican is first major survey on the artist since 1996
Blog In the frame
Martin Puryear came, he sawed, he conquered
US artist's solo show in London is a long time coming
News Exhibitions
Serpentine Galleries say that Grayson Perry show is the 'busiest' in its history
The Most Popular Art Exhibition Ever! broke records, officials insist
Blog The Buck stopped here
Tom Phillips celebrates his 80th birthday with a ‘chance opera’
News Jasper Johns
Jasper Johns’s 60-year pursuit of the truth
Royal Academy in London brings together 150 works by the artist for major show opening this week
News Art trafficking
Germany launches internet portal to fight art trafficking
Site gives information on international regulations and protected German heritage
News Documenta 14
Documenta artists back curatorial team in response to news of €7m cost overrun
Open letter by 200 artists slams “urge to put ticket prices above art”
News Conservation
Rediscovered Mexican Old Master picture gets fresh look for Met show
A surprise find in the Bronx is now part of an exhibition on Baroque painter Cristóbal de Villalpando
Interview Media & broadcast
Ruben Östlund, the director of The Square, explains why the art world deserves to be mocked
The Swedish film-maker’s brutal satire set in a contemporary art museum comes to New York next month
Blog In the frame
Cai Guo-Qiang’s fiery works on revolution come to Moscow
The Chinese artist came to the Pushkin Museum this month bearing gunpowder and a deep love for Russian culture
News Martin Parr
Martin Parr to open centre of documentary photographer in Bristol
Tate’s part purchase of Magnum photographer’s photobook collection allows Parr to emulate Cartier-Bresson
Blog In the frame
Kevin Spacey’s star turn as towering billionaire patron John Paul Getty
The actor dons prosthetics for the role in Ridley Scott’s kidnap drama
Blog In the frame
Solange has something to say to the art world
The performer let loose at a sold-out talk at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago this week
News Pacific Standard Time
What to see at Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA
Our Los Angeles correspondent Jori Finkel shares the shows that gave her a reason to linger during the opening week of the city-wide art festival
Blog In the frame
Goethe-Institut goes punk
Go underground and back in time to 1980s Germany at the Goethe-Institut in Washington, DC
News Exhibitions
Farhad Moshiri—dubbed Iran’s Andy Warhol—gets first major solo show in US
Exhibition at The Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh aims to go beyond Pop and kitsch labels to highlight complexity in his works
News Three to see
Three to see: London
From Rachel Whiteread’s mummified air to the burial rituals of the mysterious Scythians
News Zeitz MoCAA
Inside Zeitz Mocaa: our guide to Cape Town’s new mega-museum
From spectacular architecture to an army of curators, what you need to know about Africa’s landmark contemporary art institution
News Disasters & destruction
Mexican artists pitch in to aid earthquake victims
The well known Oaxacan artist Francisco Toledo, is working with others to collect food and supplies and open community kitchens
News Building projects
Moscow’s Zaryadye Park opens to divided opinion
“New symbol of Russia” created by New York’s High Line architects is accused of being “catastrophically” out of place
News Three to see
Three to see: New York
From Austrian Expressionism to American abstraction
Review
An imitation, not a copy: Richard Shiff on what Bridget Riley learned from Georges Seurat
Riley had a formative encounter with the Pointillist's work early in her career
Blog In the frame
Hans Ulrich Obrist to host an interview mini-marathon at Expo Chicago 2018
The artist Theaster Gates and architect Jeanne Gang are two of the confirmed participants so far
News Art market
London commercial scene shake-up as galleries expand in the capital
Modern Art and Herald Street are opening second spaces; König Galerie is coming to town
News Biennials & festivals
Rehab and reuse top of agenda at Chicago Architecture Biennial
The second edition promises visionary solutions and a few surprises
News Biennials & festivals
Human rights at the heart of Gothenburg biennial
Swedish festival looks at orthodoxy’s chains from mixed race asylum seekers to a film about a plan to set up a separatist gay community in California in 1970
News Exhibitions
Robert Longo takes aim at enemies of free speech
Drawing of aftermath of Copenhagen attack post-Charlie Hebdo goes on show in London
Blog The Buck stopped here
Much admiration—and the art of noise—as Tate and Rachel Whiteread kick-off the new art season
News Cultural exchange
MCA Chicago goes global
A new initiative aims to “embed within the DNA of the museum” a more international view of the art historical canon