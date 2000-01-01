Subscribe
Rodin

Rodin’s love of the Parthenon sculptures revealed

The British Museum show will examine the French artist’s obsession with its most famous exhibits

Martin Bailey

News
Art market

Sotheby’s organises selling exhibition to commemorate a century of De Stijl

To mark the centennial of the De Stijl movement, Sotheby’s has organised an exhibition of works by its founding pioneers and contemporary artists who were influenced by the Dutch movement.

about 13 hours ago

Gabriella Angeleti

Blog
In the frame

Artist Phil Collins's new Cleveland piece brings together Scritti Politti—and Cologne’s homeless

The Art Newspaper

News
Art market

Fine Art Asia's diverse offering, from gold deities to gelatin silver prints

The 12th Fine Art Asia fair will be held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from 30 September-3 October

Lisa Movius

News
Exhibitions

John Ruskin’s love of the natural world to be explored in shows scheduled for 2018 and 2019

Pairing with US artist Andrew Wyeth will be followed by exhibitions marking the Victorian polymath’s bicentenary

Javier Pes

News
Monuments

Canada’s first national Holocaust memorial opens in Ottawa

Daniel Libeskind-designed monument in concrete and metal has the shape of a distorted Star of David

Victoria Stapley-Brown

News
Exhibitions

Greek show goes on despite slashed budget

With little money, the Thessaloniki biennial curators press on

Gabriella Angeleti

News
Exhibitions

Jerusalem, a divided city, comes to life in two exhibitions

Exhibitions at the Israel Museum and the new Palestinian Museum offer differing perspectives

Aimee Dawson

News
Exhibitions

How migratory birds helped an artist tap into Kosovan cultural heritage

Petrit Halilaj has made 500 sculptures based on images of Neolithic artefacts

Pac Pobric

Blog
In the frame

Jack Whitten reveals a Chuck Berry painting is in the works

The Art Newspaper

News
Museums

Guggenheim withdraws animal works from Chinese art show after ‘threats of violence’

New York museum made decision after initially resisting wave of protests

Gareth Harris

News
Museums

Museums move into Moscow's huge Soviet-era fairground

Exhibition complex inspired by world's fairs targets 40 million visitors

Sophia Kishkovsky

News
New York

Longstanding Met curator moves to Colnaghi to launch New York gallery

After nearly 30 years at the museum, antiquities expert Carlos Picón will head dealer’s new US venture

Anna Brady

Blog
The Buck stopped here

Herald St gallery opens its new West End space with crossed fingers

Louisa Buck

News
Prizes

Turner Prize show takes on Thatcher, Reagan and racial politics

This year’s “quite radical” exhibition in Hull, featuring Lubaina Himid and Hurvin Anderson, touches on social and political topics

Gareth Harris

News
Sculpture Projects Münster

Vandals spray swastika on Sculpture Projects Münster exhibit

Organisers condemn “murderous propaganda of all right-wing parties”

Catherine Hickley

News
Foundations

Patrizia Sandretto Re Rebaudengo to launch Madrid foundation

Italian collector will show works from her vast contemporary art collection at the Matadero cultural complex

Anny Shaw

Review
Exhibitions

How New York made Mondrian truly Modern

The artist was brilliant long before he came to the city, but his US works are his greatest achievements

Pac Pobric

Blog
In the frame

Barack is back (at the National Portrait Gallery)

The DC museum has re-opened its America's Presidents hall

The Art Newspaper

News
Museums

US museums challenge Trump’s immigration ban in court

Around 100 institutions filed documents to outline the order’s threat to the museum community—and even the fight against terrorism

Victoria Stapley-Brown

Blog
In the frame

Shop (and view art) till you drop: John Bellany’s paintings pop up in Fortnum & Mason

Collector Frank Cohen has loaned several canvases by the late Scottish artist

The Art Newspaper

News
Museums

New app invites art lovers to 'build a playlist across museums'

UK startup Smartify partners with major museums worldwide, from the Met to the Hermitage

Hannah McGivern

Blog
The Buck stopped here

Vadim Zakharov gives Stephen Fry’s history of classical music a lease of Russian life at the Whitechapel

Louisa Buck

News
Beirut Art Fair

Arab artists respond to dictatorship, surveillance and civil war at Beirut Art Fair

Strong showing of Syrian art across the event including by artist Saad Yagan whose Aleppo studio was destroyed in 2012

Tim Cornwell

News
Museums

Chinese hotelier-collector opens Shanghai's newest private museum

Zheng Hao's How Art Museum shares works with his 'art hotel'

Lisa Movius

News
Architecture

Centre Pompidou architects Renzo Piano and Richard Rogers to be honoured with statues outside Paris museum

French artist Xavier Veilhan has created the sculptures to celebrate designers of “masterful building”

Gareth Harris

News
Three to see

Three to see: London

From Basquiat’s booming Barbican blockbuster to Jasper Johns’s first UK retrospective in 40 years

Jane Morris and Hannah McGivern

News
Restoration

Germany stumps up €400m for Prussian palaces and parks

Funding will benefit Potsdam’s Sanssouci and Berlin’s Charlottenburg palaces

Catherine Hickley

News
Hauser & Wirth

Hauser & Wirth to open Hong Kong gallery next spring

Swiss dealers will occupy a space in the new H Queens development, as well as establishing offices in Shanghai and Beijing 

Anny Shaw

Review

Practical kitsch: on Ettore Sottsass at the Met Breuer

Disorientation over the designer's work has settled into quaint admiration

Samuel Medina

News
Three to see

Three to See: New York

From Baroque Mexico to a New York that never was

Victoria Stapley-Brown

News
Architecture

Four things to see during the Chicago Architecture Biennial

From imaginative scale models to a pop-up ‘freak’ show, we pick the must see projects around the city

Helen Stoilas

Feature
Podcast

Podcast episode two: Zeitz Mocaa and London autumn preview

The lowdown on the new Thomas Heatherwick-designed museum in Cape Town. Plus: London's most enticing shows this autumn

Hosted by Ben Luke with Cristina Ruiz and Jane Morris, produced by Julia Michalska with David Clack

News
Art fairs

Will If So, What? be Silicon Valley’s first “smart” art fair?

The new event, which comes online April 2018, combines art and decor and takes its cues from design thinking

Sarah P. Hanson

News
Art market

In a troubled region, Lebanon is a growing hub for artists

Beirut Art Fair includes a loan exhibition drawing on the country’s rich collections

Tim Cornwell

Blog
In the frame

Multi-religious monument at the V&A is Dubai (and Palestine) bound

Elias and Yousef Anastas’s latticed structure is made of more than 500 stone pieces

The Art Newspaper

Feature
Podcast

Podcast episode one: Nazi loot and Rachel Whiteread

Nazi-loot conference at London’s National Gallery. Plus: Rachel Whiteread on “mummifying the air” at Tate Britain

Hosted by Ben Luke, produced by Julia Michalska with David Clack

News
Art market

Rediscovered Chinese seal surfaces at auction in southwestern France

The soapstone seal is believed to be one of two used personally by Emperor Qianlong and was discovered in a French collection

Anna Sansom

Blog
In the frame

Sheffield doesn't do landmarks by half

Artist Alex Chinneck's chimney sculptures ups the ante in the North of England

The Art Newspaper

News
Exhibitions

Picasso show to reunite trio of Marie-Thérèse Walter nudes for first time since 1932

Tate Modern exhibition will include several portraits of artist’s 22 year-old muse

Gareth Harris

News
Art market

Hungary enjoys the limelight at Vienna Contemporary

At a fair that is emerging as an important locus for central and eastern Europe, the subtle strategies employed by artists living within the constraints of a communist regime come into focus

Sarah P. Hanson

News

Bibliophiles rejoice: New York Art Book Fair returns this weekend

Hundreds of exhibitors are due to take part and a slew of events are planned

Pac Pobric

News
Museums

PST’s Radical Women speak out in day-long symposium at Hammer museum

The event embraced female artists from across Latin America, especially activists who might be considered “bad hombres and nasty women”

Jori Finkel

Blog
In the frame

Maggi Hambling appearance crowns new Art Week in London

The renowned artist pops up as part of new event organised by Sarabande: The Lee Alexander McQueen Foundation

The Art Newspaper

Museums

Works from the Louvre Abu Dhabi: Dr Lamees Hamdan on the Bactrian Princess

The commissioner of the first United Arab Emirates pavilion at the Venice Biennale, talks about her favourite object from the museum's collection

The Art Newspaper

News
Museums

New Saskatoon museum Remai Modern gives a taste of future programming in its inaugural exhibition

The Modern and contemporary museum will show Canadian and international artists including General Idea, John Baldessari and Rosemarie Trockel

Victoria Stapley-Brown

News
Museums

Street art museum opens in Berlin

Urban Nation Museum for Urban Contemporary Art is one of the world's first of its kind

Catherine Hickley

News
Exhibitions

Alfredo Jaar reveals CIA’s torture chambers

The 101 trees in “garden of good and evil” will continue to grow at Yorkshire Sculpture Park long after artist’s solo show

Anny Shaw

News
Museums

Käthe Kollwitz’s museum in Berlin goes in search of new home

Artist’s art to be ousted by stories of exile

Catherine Hickley

Blog
The Buck stopped here

Cheers! Twenty years of London's Approach Gallery

East End art space celebrates at the closing of its anniversary show

Louisa Buck

Museums

Works from the Louvre Abu Dhabi

As the date for the opening of the great museum draws near, Emirati citizens talk on video about the work of art that speaks to them most

Anna Somers Cocks

News
Biennials & festivals

What to see (and hear) at the 14th Biennale de Lyon

From a live band that are ‘The Art’ to dripping taps and nuclear explosions, this edition of the biennial is making a racket

José da Silva

News
Exhibitions

Story of Michael Jackson’s influence on contemporary artists to be told for first time

London’s National Portrait Gallery is to host exhibition featuring more than 40 leading artists including Andy Warhol, Isaac Julien and Faith Ringgold

Anny Shaw

News
Art market

Adventurous art collection of Jerome and Ellen Stern comes to Sotheby’s

More than 250 works owned by the couple will feature across ten auctions

Melanie Gerlis

News
Jean-Michel Basquiat

What Basquiat absorbed from the New York School

Show at London's Barbican is first major survey on the artist since 1996

Jane Morris

News
Museums

Window dressing at the New Museum

The window display format is making a comeback with a new work by Alex Da Corte in the empty storefront next door

Hannah McGivern

Blog
In the frame

Martin Puryear came, he sawed, he conquered

US artist's solo show in London is a long time coming

The Art Newspaper

News
Exhibitions

Serpentine Galleries say that Grayson Perry show is the 'busiest' in its history

The Most Popular Art Exhibition Ever! broke records, officials insist

Gareth Harris

Blog
The Buck stopped here

Tom Phillips celebrates his 80th birthday with a ‘chance opera’

Louisa Buck

News
Arts hub

New South Kensington arts hub begins to woo its future clients

The multipurpose space could cut gallery operating costs by up to 40%

Sponsored byCromwell Place

TAN Studio

News
Jasper Johns

Jasper Johns’s 60-year pursuit of the truth

Royal Academy in London brings together 150 works by the artist for major show opening this week

Jane Morris

News
Art trafficking

Germany launches internet portal to fight art trafficking

Site gives information on international regulations and protected German heritage

Catherine Hickley

News
Barbican

Barbican 'in discussion' to preserve Banksy murals inspired by Jean-Michel Basquiat exhibition

British street artist’s latest works poke fun at the zero-tolerance approach to graffiti around the London gallery

Anny Shaw

News
Documenta 14

Documenta artists back curatorial team in response to news of €7m cost overrun

Open letter by 200 artists slams “urge to put ticket prices above art”

Gareth Harris

News
Conservation

Rediscovered Mexican Old Master picture gets fresh look for Met show

A surprise find in the Bronx is now part of an exhibition on Baroque painter Cristóbal de Villalpando

Emily Sharpe

Interview
Media & broadcast

Ruben Östlund, the director of The Square, explains why the art world deserves to be mocked

The Swedish film-maker’s brutal satire set in a contemporary art museum comes to New York next month

David D'Arcy

Blog
In the frame

Cai Guo-Qiang’s fiery works on revolution come to Moscow

The Chinese artist came to the Pushkin Museum this month bearing gunpowder and a deep love for Russian culture

Sophia Kishkovsky

News
Museums

Fewer big culture grants as UK Lottery sales slump

Heritage Lottery Fund warns of cutbacks to awards over £5m in next five-year plan

Martin Bailey

News
Martin Parr

Martin Parr to open centre of documentary photographer in Bristol

Tate’s part purchase of Magnum photographer’s photobook collection allows Parr to emulate Cartier-Bresson

Javier Pes

News
Artists

Rashaad Newsome leads the parade at Detroit light art festival

And the artist gives a hint of his upcoming performance at the Park Avenue Armory

Gabriella Angeleti

Blog
In the frame

Kevin Spacey’s star turn as towering billionaire patron John Paul Getty

The actor dons prosthetics for the role in Ridley Scott’s kidnap drama

The Art Newspaper

Blog
In the frame

Solange has something to say to the art world

The performer let loose at a sold-out talk at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago this week

The Art Newspaper

News
Pacific Standard Time

What to see at Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA

Our Los Angeles correspondent Jori Finkel shares the shows that gave her a reason to linger during the opening week of the city-wide art festival

Jori Finkel

News
Art fairs

Expo Chicago opens a week of cross-collaboration in the city

A confluence of events and exhibitions makes the Windy City an art and design Mecca

Ruth Lopez

Blog
In the frame

Goethe-Institut goes punk

Go underground and back in time to 1980s Germany at the Goethe-Institut in Washington, DC

The Art Newspaper

News
Exhibitions

Farhad Moshiri—dubbed Iran’s Andy Warhol—gets first major solo show in US

Exhibition at The Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh aims to go beyond Pop and kitsch labels to highlight complexity in his works

Gareth Harris

News
Art fairs

Signs look good at start of Art Berlin

Fair throws off disappointment of previous incarnation with reports of early sales

Laurie Rojas

News
Prizes

Marco Miehling wins inaugural ACS Studio Prize

Non-profit Artists’ Collection Society takes on high UK studio rental costs with £6,000 award to London-based artist

Amah-Rose Abrams

News
Art fairs

Turkish art world rallies behind Contemporary Istanbul after ‘difficult year’

New director, new date and new layout help art fair get off to a positive start

Anny Shaw

News
Three to see

Three to see: London

From Rachel Whiteread’s mummified air to the burial rituals of the mysterious Scythians

Ben Luke, Donald Lee and José da Silva

News
Zeitz MoCAA

Inside Zeitz Mocaa: our guide to Cape Town’s new mega-museum

From spectacular architecture to an army of curators, what you need to know about Africa’s landmark contemporary art institution

Cristina Ruiz

News
Disasters & destruction

Mexican artists pitch in to aid earthquake victims

The well known Oaxacan artist Francisco Toledo, is working with others to collect food and supplies and open community kitchens

Natalie Schachar

News
Building projects

Moscow’s Zaryadye Park opens to divided opinion

“New symbol of Russia” created by New York’s High Line architects is accused of being “catastrophically” out of place

Sophia Kishkovsky

News
Art fairs

La Biennale Paris aims to put controversy behind it

The revamped fair opened this week to mixed reviews from press and participants

Vincent Noce

News
Three to see

Three to see: New York

From Austrian Expressionism to American abstraction

Victoria Stapley-Brown

News
Peru

Collector voluntarily returns two stolen chapel paintings to Peru

The works were identified after they were consigned to Christie's for sale in 2015; their repatriation is part of an "aggressive" effort

James H. Miller

Review

An imitation, not a copy: Richard Shiff on what Bridget Riley learned from Georges Seurat

Riley had a formative encounter with the Pointillist's work early in her career

Richard Shiff

Blog
In the frame

Hans Ulrich Obrist to host an interview mini-marathon at Expo Chicago 2018

The artist Theaster Gates and architect Jeanne Gang are two of the confirmed participants so far

The Art Newspaper

Feature
Podcast

Introducing: The Art Newspaper's new weekly podcast

Listen to our podcast teaser

Hosted by Ben Luke, produced by Julia Michalska with David Clack

News
Art fairs

Berlin Art Week sets stage for Art Berlin fair debut

As anticipation grows for the first-ever edition of Art Berlin, the city serves up a slew of shows

Laurie Rojas

News
Art market

London commercial scene shake-up as galleries expand in the capital

Modern Art and Herald Street are opening second spaces; König Galerie is coming to town

Anny Shaw and Gareth Harris

News
Artists

Judith Baca’s Great Wall of Los Angeles to get even greater

The artist plans to expand her immigrant-rich visual history of California, starting with protest imagery from the 1960s

Jori Finkel

News
Biennials & festivals

Rehab and reuse top of agenda at Chicago Architecture Biennial

The second edition promises visionary solutions and a few surprises

Helen Stoilas

News
Museums

Metropolitan Museum of Art finalises job description for director search

Search committee conducted "broad outreach" inside and outside the museum to define future leader’s desired traits

Helen Stoilas and Victoria Stapley-Brown

News
Art Basel

Details emerge on first Art Basel Cities programme, to launch in Buenos Aires in 2018

The long-term project begins laying ground work with a crowdfunding campaign next month

Gabriella Angeleti

News
Biennials & festivals

Human rights at the heart of Gothenburg biennial

Swedish festival looks at orthodoxy’s chains from mixed race asylum seekers to a film about a plan to set up a separatist gay community in California in 1970

Amah-Rose Abrams

News
Exhibitions

Robert Longo takes aim at enemies of free speech

Drawing of aftermath of Copenhagen attack post-Charlie Hebdo goes on show in London

Javier Pes

Blog
The Buck stopped here

Much admiration—and the art of noise—as Tate and Rachel Whiteread kick-off the new art season

Louisa Buck

News
Cultural exchange

MCA Chicago goes global

A new initiative aims to “embed within the DNA of the museum” a more international view of the art historical canon

Helen Stoilas

News
Ai Weiwei

Lest we forget: Ai Weiwei’s first show in Turkey is a meditation on refugee crisis

Chinese artist’s biggest exhibition to date uses porcelain as a way of bridging Turkey’s historic connections with the East

Anny Shaw

