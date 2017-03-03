New York, United States
Whitney Biennial expands definition of American art
Whitney Museum of American Art
by | 03 March 17
Launched in 1932 by the museum’s founder, Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney, as a survey of contemporary American art, the show “attempts to take a snapshot of the moment”, says Mia Locks, an independent curator who has co- organised the forthcoming show with Christopher Lew, an associate curator at the Whitney.
Locks and Lew travelled around the US and Puerto Rico to select the 63 artists in the show, who were born between the 1920s and 1990s and working in an array of media, including painting, photography, video, sculpture and film.
The show’s organisers aimed for a wide definition of American art: the roster includes artists based in the US, irrespective of original nationality, and American-born artists living abroad, such as Jo Baer (who had a solo show at the Whitney in 1975, and whose Amsterdam studio the curators visited). Also included are collectives such as GCC, which was founded in Dubai but also has members in the US. Some of the show’s themes, such as violence, inequality and how artists make work in a time of uncertainty, came up during studio visits.
This will be the largest-ever Whitney Biennial in terms of square footage, occupying around two-thirds of the museum’s exhibition space, which allows “breathing room for the works”, Locks says. Multiple site-specific installations, such as the Los Angeles-based artist Rafa Esparza’s immersive room made from tens of thousands of adobe bricks baked in the sun, are included in the show.
We spoke to three artists included in the show about their work and the usefulness of the term “American art”.
An-My Lê, Film Set ("Free State of Jones"), Maroon, Chicot State Park, Louisiana (2015). (Courtesy the artist and STX Entertainment, Los Angeles)
John Divola, Abandoned Painting B (2007). (Courtesy Maccarone Gallery, New York and Los Angeles, and Gallery Luisotti, Santa Monica, CA)
• Whitney Biennial, Whitney Museum of American Art, New York, 17 March-11 June
Venue details
Whitney Museum of American Art
99 Gansevoort Street
New York, NY 10021
USA
www.whitney.org
