The Louvre and Unesco recreate lost and damaged world heritage sites

The exhibition will include touch-screen tablets that show the virtual 3D reconstruction of Palmyra’s Triumphal Arch. © Iconem, DGAM

Attempting to fight destruction with technology, the Grand Palais in Paris will bring four Middle Eastern World Heritage sites to life for the exhibition Eternal Sites: from Bamiyan to Palmyra. Combining virtual 3D reconstructions and 360-degree videos with archival and archaeological materials, the show will enable audiences to explore sites that have been damaged or are in danger.Organised in partnership with the Louvre, Unesco and the digital technology company Iconem, the exhibition focuses on four archaeological sites that have been partially: Khorsabad in Iraq, Kerak Castle in Jordan, Palmyra in Syria and the Umayyad Mosque in Syria.“We chose these four sites because they are representative of the different typologies of conservation and destruction of cultural heritage in the world,” says Yannick Lintz, the director of the department of Islamic art at the Louvre. A map of the remaining 51 current Unesco World Heritage sites that are listed as being in danger will open the exhibition, alongside a video of the destruction of the famous Bamiyan Buddhas in Afghanistan by the Taliban in 2001.The first room of the exhibition will show a 360-degree film of each archaeological site, providing “a totally immersive experience”, Lintz says. The videos will trace the development of each monument chronologically using a composition of archival images from the 19th and 20th centuries and present-day photography, as well as new virtual reconstructions. Accompanying the videos are four artefacts from each of the sites, on loan from the Louvre.Arranged as a cabinet of curiosities, the second room of the exhibition will focus on the study and preservation of endangered sites. The displays will include documents, photographs and drawings that show how the sites have changed and how protection methods have developed. Also included are touchscreen tablets that will show the gradual destruction—and simulated reconstruction—of Palmyra’s Triumphal Arch.