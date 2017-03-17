Lisbon, Portugal

Portuguese cities host crossover art and theatre festival

More than 20 art and theatre institutions in Lisbon and Porto are participating in the inaugural Biennial of Contemporary Arts in Portugal (17 March-30 April). Capitalising on the burgeoning art scenes in the cities, the show promotes a crossover between visual and performing artists. Among the projects is a staging of Samuel Beckett’s absurdist 1957 play Endgame in a Porto monastery by the Cuban artist Tania Bruguera and a film installation at the Teatro Nacional D. Maria II in Lisbon by the Portuguese duo João Maria Gusmão and Pedro Paiva. The event’s artistic director is John Romão.