Lisbon, Portugal
Portuguese cities host crossover art and theatre festival
Matt - Museu de Arte, Arquitectura e Tecnologia
by | 17 March 17
by | 17 March 17
More than 20 art and theatre institutions in Lisbon and Porto are participating in the inaugural Biennial of Contemporary Arts in Portugal (17 March-30 April). Capitalising on the burgeoning art scenes in the cities, the show promotes a crossover between visual and performing artists. Among the projects is a staging of Samuel Beckett’s absurdist 1957 play Endgame in a Porto monastery by the Cuban artist Tania Bruguera and a film installation at the Teatro Nacional D. Maria II in Lisbon by the Portuguese duo João Maria Gusmão and Pedro Paiva. The event’s artistic director is John Romão.
Venue details
Matt - Museu de Arte, Arquitectura e Tecnologia
Av. Brasília, Central Tejo
1300-598
Belém, Lisbon
Av. Brasília, Central Tejo
1300-598
Belém, Lisbon
Current events
No data
Forthcoming events
No data
Past events
No data