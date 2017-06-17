Sections
Humlebaek,  Denmark

Marina Abramovic retrospective includes early paintings

Louisiana Museum of Modern Art
by José da Silva  |  17 June 17
Marina Abramovic, The Hero (2001) (© Marina Abramovic/Bildupphovsrätt 2016; Photo: © TheMahler.com, courtesy Marina Abramović Archives)
Marina Abramovic retrospective includes early paintings Fifty years of work by the Serbian-US performance artist Marina Abramovic is coming to the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art in Humlebæk, Denmark (Marina Abramovic: the Cleaner, 17 June-22 October). The show includes more than 100 works, among them rarely-seen early paintings. The show's curator, Tine Colstrup, tells us more.

“Marina Abramovic became known to many after her 2010 tour de force at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York. However, we discovered that many people are not very familiar with her significant and groundbreaking body of earlier work. [Ours] is the first major retrospective of Abramovic’s work in Europe and has a wider scope than the MoMA show. Selected performances will be reperformed by others. Reperformance—with an embrace of the changes that naturally occur when the works are performed by others and in new contexts—is one method used by Abramovic to keep performance art alive and ‘preserved’ in a way other than through documentation.”
