Neuilly-sur-Seine, France
Fifty years of photographs: Milton Gendel’s work on view in France for the first time
Galerie en Atelier Aroa
by | 30 March 17
The show comprises around 70 black-and-white photographs taken throughout Europe, America and Asia and around 72,000 negatives and 60 albums of prints that date from 1946 to 2000. Some highlights include a photograph of Queen Elisabeth II feeding her corgis at Balmoral Castle (1976), a photograph of Peggy Guggenheim and her daughter Pegeen Vail with their shih tzus at their home in Venice (1950) and a collection close-up shots of artists like Alberto Giacometti, Elaine and Willem de Kooning and Lucian Freud.
Gendel, who celebrated his 99th birthday in December, collaborated with the Paris-based curator Maria Sensi to organise the exhibition, most of which comes directly from his own collection. “I wanted French people to know and understand Milton Gendel,” Sensi says. “His work remains largely unknown in France, even though he has lived in Rome since 1949 and played an essential role as a cultural link between Europe and the United States very early on.”
• Milton Gendel: 50 Years of Photographs, Galerie en Atelier Aroa, Neuilly-sur-Seine, 30 March-30 April
Venue details
Galerie en Atelier Aroa
38 Boulevard d'Inkermann
92200 Neuilly-sur-Sein, France
www.aroa.fr/
