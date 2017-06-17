Eindhoven, Netherlands
De Stijl in the Netherlands: a round-up
Van Abbemuseum
by | 17 June 17
by | 17 June 17
Chris Beekman’s Stop Steam Train (1918). The artist soon split from De Stijl (Image: courtesy Stedelijk Museum Amsterdam)
A little-known Dutch painter who split from De Stijl only two years after its founding is the focus of the exhibition Chris Beekman: De Stijl Defector at the Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam (until 17 September). Like fellow artists in Soviet Russia—whom he admired and felt connected to politically—Beekman eventually withdrew from abstraction in favour of art “primarily concerned with people and their place in society,” says the show’s assistant curator, Frank van Lamoen. The show includes around 80 works.
Theo van Doesburg’s 1928 design for Café L’Aubette in Strasbourg (Image: Peter Cox, Eindhoven - Van Abbemuseum)
The exhibition Van Abbe and De Stijl at the Van Abbemuseum in Eindhoven (17 June-31 December) looks at the lasting legacy of the movement, starting with Theo van Doesburg’s 1928 design for the interior of Café L’Aubette in Strasbourg. The show expands from there to include projects by current students at the Design Academy Eindhoven based on Van Doesburg’s work. “For me, the [Strasbourg] composition breathes [with] a new form of openness, making De Stijl a model of connectivity for people,” says the curator, Diana Franssen.
• See here for an article about the Gemeentemuseum's career survey of Piet Mondrian's paintings
Venue details
Van Abbemuseum
Bilderdijklaan 10
Eindhoven
5611 NH Netherlands
www.vanabbemuseum.nl
Bilderdijklaan 10
Eindhoven
5611 NH Netherlands
www.vanabbemuseum.nl
Current events
No data
Forthcoming events
No data
Past events
No data