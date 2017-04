New York, United States

A kneeling archer excavated from the Qin Emperor’s mausoleum. (Photo: Courtesy Qin Shihuangdi Mausoleum Site Museum, Lintong)

In a remarkable cultural exchange, 32 institutions in China are lending more than 160 objects to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York for a show exploring the Qin and Han dynasties. Age of Empires: Chinese Art of the Qin and Han Dynasties (3 April-16 July), which covers around 440 years of history, examines the development of a cohesive Chinese Han ethnic identity in light of recent scholarship and archaeological digs conducted in the past 50 years. The show opens with a group of the celebrated terracotta warriors that guarded the mausoleum of Qin Shi Huang, the first emperor of China.