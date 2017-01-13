British war artists on the Italian Front

London, United Kingdom

Sydney Carline, The Destruction of an Austrian Machine in the Gorge of the Valley of the Brenta (1918). Courtesy Imperial War Museum

After a five-month refurbishment, the Estorick Collection of Modern Italian Art reopens to the public with the exhibition War in the Sunshine: the British in Italy 1917-18 (13 January-19 March), which tells the story of British forces stationed in Italy during the First World War. In 1917, Britain sent around 120,000 soldiers to help stop the advancing German and Austro-Hungarian forces on the Italian Front. The show presents 75 works of art, all on loan from London’s Imperial War Museum. They include 24 drawings and paintings by the official war artist Sydney Carline and around 50 photographs by the war photographers Ernest Brooks and W.J. Brunell that depict the cold and sombre realities of military life in the mountainous terrain of northern Italy. Many of the photos, which also detail the harsh lives of Italian civilians affected by the fighting, have not been seen publicly since 1919.