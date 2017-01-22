A fresh impression of Claude Monet

Basel, Switzerland

Monet’s In the Norvégienne (1887) plays on the reflection of the figures in the water © Photo RMN – Hervé Lewandowski

Whenever a new Claude Monet show appears, the question it inevitably prompts is, why? What more can we possibly learn about one of the most exhibited artists in history? In the case of the Fondation Beyeler’s exhibition, marking 20 years of the Swiss gallery, the answer is a great deal.A key aim of the show is to present Monet as a more intellectually curious artist than he is often given credit for. “Monet theoretically is much underrated in comparison to Cézanne, for example,” says the show’s curator, Ulf Küster. “In doubling an image... he makes you think about what an image is.”The show concentrates on the “so-called transformative years”, Küster says, “after the invention of Impressionism and the death of his first wife in 1879, up until London in 1904 and 1905—so before the late work starts”.Among the highlights, drawn principally from museum collections in the US and 14 private collections, is a painting of a customs house at Varengeville from 1882, borrowed from the Harvard Art Museums. In works like these, Monet is “developing his manner of shadow painting in an astonishing way”, Küster says.