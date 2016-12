A young artist from Japan and an architect from Germany will join an expedition to Antarctica for a new interdisciplinary biennial that is due to set sail in March 2017. Sho Hasegawa and Gustav Dusing were chosen by the Antarctic Biennale’s jury, which met in Miami Beach this week. Jurors included the leading curator Hans-Ulrich Obrist of London’s Serpentine Galleries, the architect Hani Rashid, the director of the Sharjah Art Foundation, Sheikha Hoor al-Qasimi, and the Russian artist Alexander Ponomarev. The winning projects, which were picked from 500 entries, will leave no footprint on the icy continent, the organisers stress. The participants are due to sail on the research vessel Akademik Ioffe.