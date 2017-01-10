Our guide to the most important new museums and expansions in 2017

Museum MACAN. MET Studio Design

Impression of the completed Tate St Ives Project. © Tate.

Louvre Abu Dhabi © TDIC, Architect Ateliers Jean Nouvel bi,

Abu Dhabi

Rendering of Victoria & Albert Museum Exhbition Road Building Project. Copyright AL_A Architects.

Renering of Zeitz Mocaa, Cape Town. Courtesy Zeitz Mocaa.

Design Society, Shenzhen. © Maki and Associates

Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles (ICA LA). Courtesy of wHY

Institute of Contemporary Art Miami. Courtesy of the Institute of Contemporary Art Miami.

Botín Centre. © Renzo Piano Building Workshop, Render Cristiano Zaccaria

Also due to open

The Fondation d’Entreprise Galeries Lafayette

Concrete

Yves Saint Laurent

Studio KO

Indonesia gets its first Museum of Modern and contemporary art, based in the country’s capital, Jakarta.London-based Met Studio Design43,000 sq. ftundisclosedThe museum founder, the businessman Haryanto AdikoesoemoMarch“Museum Macan will be the first institution of its kind in Indonesia, providing public access to a significant and growing collection of Modern and contemporary art from Indonesia and around the world.”Adikoesoemo’s collection includes works by key Indonesian artists such as Heri Dono and Agus Suwage as well as blue-chip names including Gerhard Richter and Andy Warhol. The inaugural show will focus on the collection presenting a “disrupted chronology” from the 19th century until today.Tate St Ives, which has been closed for 18 months, reopens after extensive renovations.Jamie Fobert Architects, London595 sq. m of new gallery space£19.9mThe Heritage Lottery Fund, Arts Council England, Coastal Communities Fund, Cornwall Council and the Headley TrustThe museum partially reopens in the spring with two exhibitions, The Studio and The Sea, in the existing gallery (31 March-3 September). The refurbishment programme is scheduled for completion in the autumn.“Opened in 1993, the original Tate St Ives building was designed to accommodate up to 70,000 visitors per year. The gallery and its programme attracts over 240,000 visitors per year, with up to 2,000 visitors per day during summer months.”A new gallery will be used as a temporary exhibition space, and there will be a new permanent display of work by artists associated with St Ives.The long awaited Louvre Abu Dhabi, the first encyclopaedic museum in the Middle East, is due to open on Saadiyat Island, the new museum and culture quarter developed by the Abu Dhabi Tourism and Culture Authority.Jean Nouvel9,200 sq. m of galleries for permanent displays; 2,000 sq. m for temporary exhibitions.The project has been financed to the tune of $1bn by the Emirati government.In 2007, France and the United Arab Emirates signed an unprecedented agreement to create the Louvre Abu Dhabi.No official opening date has been announced but the building is scheduled for completion by the spring.“Louvre Abu Dhabi is intended to be a place of discovery, exchange and education. It will also play an important social role in United Arab Emirates. In this respect, it can be seen as a product of the 18th-century Enlightenment in Europe. This movement gave birth to the principle of the encyclopaedic and universal museum housing diverse collections of works for the purposes of public display and scientific study.”Twelve other French institutions, including the Centre Pompidou, have agreed to contribute loans in exchange for a €265m fee spread over 15 years. In 2008, the Louvre’s then-director, Henri Loyrette, told us that the deal represented “a revolution” for French museums because it provided them “with what you in the US and UK are used to—namely, an endowment fund”.The Exhibition Road Building Project at the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) includes a new entrance, courtyard and subterranean gallery for temporary exhibitions.Amanda Levete Architects (AL_A)6,360 sq. m£49.5mThe Monument Trust, the Dr Mortimer and Theresa Sackler Foundation, the Blavatnik Family Foundation and the Heritage Lottery Fund, among othersJuly“The scheme will transform a previously inaccessible back-of-house space into the open courtyard for installations, events and a café, which, by revising the existing screen designed by Sir Aston Webb, will create a new relationship between the heart of the V&A and Exhibition Road.The development includes the Sainsbury Gallery for temporary exhibitions and the Blavatnik Hall, named after the patron Leonard Blavatnik who donated several million pounds towards the new wing.The Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (Zeitz MOCAA) is housed in the waterfront grain silo complex in Cape Town, which was constructed in 1921.Heatherwick Studio, London102,000 sq. ft500m rand ($36.4m)V&A Waterfront, a retail and tourism company is funding the redevelopment costs and also owns the buildingSeptember“[The German entrepreneur] Jochen Zeitz’s collection forms the founding collection of the museum, and is on long-term loan. Pieces from the collection will be exhibited alongside the museum’s permanent collection.”Jochen Zeitz will also underwrite a small percentage of the running costs of the museum, and will provide funding for new acquisitions. “The last time Africa built a museum of this scale was in 1892, and it was the Egyptian Museum in Cairo,” he told Christie’s.The Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) in London will open a new design gallery, called Design Society, in collaboration with China Merchants Shekou Holdings (CMSK) in Shekou in Shenzhen, southern China.Japanese architecture studio Maki & AssociatesThe museum will be part of the 70,000 sq. m Sea World Arts and Culture CentreundisclosedChina Merchants Shekou HoldingsOctober“The [gallery] design features three cantilevered volumes atop a deconstructed plinth, opening up horizons to the mountain, the sea and the city.”Under the terms of the five-year partnership with CMSK, the V&A will organise ongoing presentations of 20th- and 21st-century international design from its collection in the V&A Gallery.The Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles (ICA LA) is due to open its new space in the city’s downtown Arts District. The museum was previously known as the Santa Monica Museum of Art.New York-based wHY, under the direction of founder Kulapat Yantrasast12,700 sq. ft How much: $5mBoard contributions, individual gifts, foundation grants and other institutional supportAutumn“The museum will house expansive galleries, an education annex, indoor/outdoor café, and a garden.”The institution will include an “experimental kitchen café”, fuelling the trend for pairing culinary and artistic activities. Mark Bradford, the artist representing the US at the Venice Biennale this year, has designed a new logo and visual identity for ICA LA.The Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami is due to move to its new home in the city’s Design District after launching in a temporary venue in December 2014.The Spanish firm Aranguren & Gallegos Arquitectos37,500 sq. ftundisclosedSeveral private sponsors, including the philanthropists Irma and Norman Braman When: December“With more than double the space for exhibition galleries, and a new 15,000 sq. ft sculpture garden, the new building further advances the museum’s mission of providing a dynamic platform for the exchange of art and ideas.”Works from the collection will be shown in six galleries, with commissions and loans in the sculpture garden. Of an endowment, the director, Ellen Salpeter, says: “We are in the quiet phases of a sustainability campaign to ensure ongoing growth.”A major private organisation in Spain, the Botín Foundation, is building a vast new arts complex in Santander, northern Spain.Renzo Piano with Luis Vidal y Arquitectos8,739 sq. mundisclosed Funder: Botín Foundationto be announced“[The Foundation’s] objective is to contribute to the development of the community by carrying out home-produced programmes in the fields of science, education, rural development, culture and social action.”The building will be split into two parts; the west wing will encompass 2,500 sq. m of exhibition space, while workspaces and an auditorium will be housed in the east wing. Vicente Todolî, the former director of Tate Modern, is the president of the foundation’s visual arts advisory committee., run by the eponymous French retail chain, opens its new arts complex housed in a 19th-century building in central. The project is being carried out by OMA, the architectural practice founded by Rem Koolhaas.Meanwhile, OMA is due to launch its first building in the United Arab Emirates in March in Alserkal Avenue, an art hub in. The venue, called, will be inaugurated with a show of works by Modern and contemporary artists from Syria.Two museums dedicated to the life and work of the late French fashion designerare due to open inand. The French companywill oversee the Marrakech museum while the stage designer Nathalie Crinière and interior designer Jacques Grange will reconfigure the Parisian museum.The private equity magnate J. Tomilson Hill says that he plans to open a private museum in Chelsea inthis autumn, showing Modern and contemporary work.The Marciano Art Foundation, founded by brothers Paul and Maurice Marciano, is due to launch an exhibition space inthis spring housed in a former Masonic Temple.The Ferens Art Gallery in, Yorkshire, reopens in January for Hull’s City of Culture 2017 after a £4.5m refurbishment. Five of Francis Bacon’s Screaming Popes will be on show.The John Hansard Gallery inis joining forces with Nuffield Southampton Theatres to form Studio 144, a £25m centre for the arts, which is due to open in the spring.The V-A-C Foundation, which was founded by the Russian billionaire Leonid Mickhelson in 2009, is due to open a new gallery housed in a 19th-century palace inin May.The long-awaited refurbishment of the Bass Museum in, which has been closed since May 2015, is scheduled for completion in the spring. The renovation will add 50 per cent more space.The National South Sea Museum in China is slated to open in March in, in the southern island province of Hainan. Its 15 exhibition halls will document China’s historic maritime Silk Route trade with Southeast Asia.