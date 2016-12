Roxy Paine, Maquette for Compression (2016) (Image: © Vanessa Ruiz)

Growing Paine

Kerry James Marshall, Untitled (curtain girl) (2016) (Image: © Vanessa Ruiz)

Marshall parts with his curtain girl

Kenneth Noland’s large-scale painting Mach II (1964) has found a new home after 50 years (Image: © Vanessa Ruiz)

Sold at the speed of sound

Sanford Biggers, Witness (2016) (Image: © Vanessa Ruiz)

Can I get a witness?

The monumental version of Roxy Paine’s latest stainless-steel tree, Compression (2016), sold for $2m at Paul Kasmin Gallery to a US collector with plenty of public space. The maquette is on show at the stand.A US collector at the top of a long waiting list bought Kerry James Marshall’s Untitled (curtain girl) (2016), a painting on vinyl of a young woman parting a star-spangled beaded curtain, from Jack Shainman Gallery for $600,000. The work comes straight from the in-demand Chicago artist’s studio. Marshall’s solo show is now on view at New York’s Met Breuer (until 29 January 2017).Kenneth Noland’s large-scale painting Mach II (1964) was first snapped up by a collector in the year it was made, from a show of Colour Field works in New York, and has been in the same collection until now. It was bought for $2m through Acquavella by a major US collector.Sanford Biggers refers to the Black Panthers, the Jackson Five and African carvings in his powerful piece Witness (2016), which Marianne Boesky Gallery sold to a US museum for $55,000. The five small figures, covered in roofing tar mixed with sequins, cast a long shadow on the gallery’s stand.