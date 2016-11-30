Our guide to the satellite fairs during Art Basel in Miami Beach

As usual, it is a busy week in Miami. With nearly 20 fairs orbiting Art Basel in Miami Beach, there is a lot to see and do. Here is our breakdown of some of the more interesting projects at the satellite events around town.



Art Miami/Context 3101 NE 1st Avenue and 118 NE 34th Street, Miami

29 November-4 December



Art Miami, which enters its 28th year, includes around 130 exhibitors. At Context, its sister fair, the South African curator Claire Breukel has organised a show titled To Jump Rope that includes installations by Abigail Reyes, Póker (Fredy Solano) and Patricio Marano. For Breukel, the show has a political edge. “Politics teeters between the extremes of welcoming ‘alien’ integration [and] creating barriers, quite literally, to keep people out,” she says.



Design Miami Meridian Avenue and 19th Street, Miami Beach

30 November-4 December



This year’s Design Miami/Visionary Award honoree is the New York-based architectural firm SHoP Architects, who will create a pavilion made in part of 3D-printed bamboo-composite at the fair’s entrance. Gregg Pasquarelli, a founding principal at the firm, says: “When visitors immerse themselves and engage with the Design Miami installation, and we see how it makes them feel and what kind of interactions it provokes, that’s the most important moment for us.”



New Art Dealers Alliance (Nada) Deauville Beach Resort, 6701 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach

1-4 December



At Nada, the curatorially minded fair of young art dealers, the Lord Ludd gallery from Philadelphia, is showing an installation of inflatable works by Nancy Davidson. The presentation includes examples from across her nearly 40-year career. The artist, who often deals in feminist themes, says the work deals in part with “my own ambivalence: I embrace being a woman, but also deal with the various ways in which women are portrayed and are expected to be”.



Pulse Miami Beach Indian Beach Park, 4601 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach

1-4 December



On the emerging art fair’s opening day, the artist Erica Prince will be offering makeovers to attendees in a work titled Transformed Makeover Salon. “Whether they like the makeover or not is somewhat irrelevant—the chance to see yourself differently makes you feel like anything and everything is malleable,” Prince says. Other fair projects include an installation by Jason Hackenwerth of 12,000 balloons made to resemble a pupa. He says the work “suggests the potential for transcendence”.



Satellite The Parisian Hotel, 1510 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach

1-4 December



Artists Jen Catron and Paul Outlaw have created the 25-foot tall sculpture F+++ IT, which greets visitors to the fair and depicts milk being poured into a cereal bowl. It will be the site of a continuing playful performance in which actors luxuriate in the bowl. “It is important that we are reminded, in the midst of a world that is more and more defined by sales rather than artistic energy, of what our ultimate goals as artists are,” the duo says.



Untitled Ocean Drive and 12th Street, Miami Beach

30 November-4 December



The artists Tomas Vu and Rirkrit Tiravanija have organised a project for intrepid fair-goers, letting them borrow Pussy Riot-inspired surfboards to test Miami’s waters. The artists are also employing Columbia University MFA students to silk-screen t-shirts with phrases like “police the police”. “When they silkscreen on a t-shirt they are participating in the politically charged text and imagery,” Vu and Tiravanija say. P.P.



Correction: A previous version of this article stated that Tomas Vu and Rirkrit Tiravanija's project at Untitled included Pussy Riot-designed surf boards. In fact, they are inspired, not designed, by Pussy Riot.

