Lynn Fung: Director of the Liang Yi Museum

Alan Lau: Collector

Alan Lau © Ho-Yin Ching

… on the hiking trails.… it is still developing. It’s exciting to be somewhere where art fairs like Art Central are sprouting up, and you can watch them evolve and develop before your eyes, year after year.… Ten Feet Tall, the cosy massage parlour in the heart of Central, open till 1am.… lucky.… don’t say yes to every invitation.… they bring together people of different backgrounds, with different interests, in a space where you are encouraged to ask questions. Also, apart from the week leading up to Christmas, when else can you start drinking champagne at 11am and it’s totally normal?… someone who doesn’t eat dairy, red meat, shellfish or herbs. Not easy.… Nocturnal Animals, the wonderful second film of Tom Ford.… Eslite Bookstore.… together with mainland China, we have the most sought-after collector group in the world.… Duddell’s, in Central, operated by the serial restaurateur Alan Lo.… that we (both museums and private collectors) have a responsibility to build a collection that reflects the unique development in our region.… get a Hong Kong milk tea and “condensed milk on bread” at the ground-floor café of the convention centre.… Art Basel Hong Kong brings everyone to town, and to the biggest parties of the year!… no one. (Why cook when you can eat out?)… La La Land. Love it.