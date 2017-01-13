Must-see shows in May 2017

Magnum Manifesto
International Center of Photography
26 May-3 September
The photographic agency Magnum was founded 70 years ago by Robert Capa, Henri Cartier-Bresson, George Rodger and David Seymour shortly after the end of the Second World War. The photographers’ co-operative is probably the best known of its kind and created innumerable iconic images. This show at the International Center of Photography—founded by Robert Capa’s brother Cornell—is organised by SFMoMA’s Clément Chéroux, formerly of the Centre Pompidou. The exhibition will display many of the agency’s photographs in their original published formats—newspapers, magazines and artist books—and explore the “tension between objectivity and subjectivity”, according to a gallery spokeswoman.
Alberto Giacometti
Giacometti’s Buste d’homme sur tige (about 1954). Courtesy of Fondation Alberto et Annette Giacometti. © Succession Alberto Giacometti
Tate Modern, London
9 May-10 September
Following a widely acclaimed exhibition of portraits at London’s National Portrait Gallery last year, Giacometti’s work returns to the UK capital for a bigger show at Tate Modern. Half a century after the Tate Gallery presented a Giacometti exhibition organised by the critic David Sylvester and Giacometti himself, Tate Modern is putting on a show that will chart the full evolution of the Swiss artist’s work. The institution has been given unprecedented access to the Fondation Alberto and Annette Giacometti’s vast collection and archive. From his first works of art to his Surrealist compositions and the emergence of his mature style, the Tate’s survey will focus on the varied influences that shaped Giacometti.
The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains
Pink Floyd’s 1977 Animals album cover © Pink Floyd Music Ltd
Victoria and Albert Museum, London
13 May-1 October
A laser light show, previously unseen concert footage and more than 350 objects of memorabilia will make up the Victoria and Albert Museum’s exhibition dedicated to the British rock band Pink Floyd. Following in the footsteps of previous blockbuster exhibitions on Kylie Minogue and David Bowie, the Pink Floyd show will be an “immersive, multisensory and theatrical” affair, according to a press statement. It will trace the group’s experimentation with sound, design and performance from the underground psychedelic scene of 1960s London to today. The exhibits on show will feature some of the band’s most famous imagery, including flying pigs, cows, marching hammers, giant inflatable teachers and the prism from The Dark Side of the Moon album cover.
