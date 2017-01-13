Must-see shows in March 2017

The Blue Window (1913) by Henri Matisse, a major influence on Diebenkorn © 2009 MOMA, NY

Gender and identity are explored in Gillian Wearing’s Me As Cahun Holding a Mask of My Face © Gillian Wearing. Photograph courtesy of FXP Photography (2011)

Best of the rest opening in March

Manarat Al Saadiyat, Abu DhabiVisitors to the Manarat Al Saadiyat arts centre will get a taster of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi's growing holdings, as the long-delayed museum puts on its second collection-based exhibition. Following the previous, largely abstract exhibition Seeing Through Light in 2014, the forthcoming show will have a figure-focused theme and includes international works made since the 1960s highlighting the artist's role in creating them. The show will focus on specific cities—among them Abu Dhabi, London, New York, Paris and Tokyo—and present 18 artists including Mohammed Kazem, Rasheed Araeen, Susan Hefuna, Niki de Saint Phalle, Günther Uecker, Kazuo Shiraga and Anish Kapoor.San Francisco Museum of Modern ArtThis show, which travels from the Baltimore Museum of Art, where it opened last year, looks at the US painter Richard Diebenkorn's long fascination with the French artist Henri Matisse. Diebenkorn's interest can be traced back to 1943, but it developed in earnest in 1952, when he saw a survey of Matisse's paintings in Los Angeles. After seeing the show, Diebenkorn assimilated the French painter's palette and structure, which he continued to explore after a 1964 visit to the State Hermitage and Pushkin museums in Russia, where many of Matisse's works were held. The exhibition includes 40 works by Matisse and 60 by Diebenkorn.National Portrait Gallery, LondonThe British contemporary artist Gillian Wearing and the French Surrealist Claude Cahun are separated by 70 years but connected through themes of gender, identity, masquerade and performance. Their works will go on show together for the first time at the National Portrait Gallery in London. The exhibition will include more than 100 works, such as Wearing's Me as Cahun holding a mask of my face (2012), which is a reconstruction of Cahun's self-portrait Don't kiss me I'm in training (around 1927). The exhibition's curator Sarah Howage says that the show "seems particularly timely" this year, as it is the 50th anniversary of the decriminalisation of homosexuality in England and Wales.