Must-see shows in March 2017

The Creative Act: Performance, Process, Presence
Manarat Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi
8 March-29 July
Visitors to the Manarat Al Saadiyat arts centre will get a taster of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi’s growing holdings, as the long-delayed museum puts on its second collection-based exhibition. Following the previous, largely abstract exhibition Seeing Through Light in 2014, the forthcoming show will have a figure-focused theme and includes international works made since the 1960s highlighting the artist’s role in creating them. The show will focus on specific cities—among them Abu Dhabi, London, New York, Paris and Tokyo—and present 18 artists including Mohammed Kazem, Rasheed Araeen, Susan Hefuna, Niki de Saint Phalle, Günther Uecker, Kazuo Shiraga and Anish Kapoor.
Matisse/Diebenkorn
The Blue Window (1913) by Henri Matisse, a major influence on Diebenkorn © 2009 MOMA, NY
San Francisco Museum of Modern Art
11 March-29 May
This show, which travels from the Baltimore Museum of Art, where it opened last year, looks at the US painter Richard Diebenkorn’s long fascination with the French artist Henri Matisse. Diebenkorn’s interest can be traced back to 1943, but it developed in earnest in 1952, when he saw a survey of Matisse’s paintings in Los Angeles. After seeing the show, Diebenkorn assimilated the French painter’s palette and structure, which he continued to explore after a 1964 visit to the State Hermitage and Pushkin museums in Russia, where many of Matisse’s works were held. The exhibition includes 40 works by Matisse and 60 by Diebenkorn.
Gillian Wearing and Claude Cahun: Behind the Mask, Another Mask
Gender and identity are explored in Gillian Wearing’s Me As Cahun Holding a Mask of My Face © Gillian Wearing. Photograph courtesy of FXP Photography (2011)
National Portrait Gallery, London
9 March-29 May
The British contemporary artist Gillian Wearing and the French Surrealist Claude Cahun are separated by 70 years but connected through themes of gender, identity, masquerade and performance. Their works will go on show together for the first time at the National Portrait Gallery in London. The exhibition will include more than 100 works, such as Wearing’s Me as Cahun holding a mask of my face (2012), which is a reconstruction of Cahun’s self-portrait Don’t kiss me I’m in training (around 1927). The exhibition’s curator Sarah Howage says that the show “seems particularly timely” this year, as it is the 50th anniversary of the decriminalisation of homosexuality in England and Wales.
Best of the rest opening in March
Mika Rottenberg
The Bass, Miami Beach
1 March-15 May
21 rue La Boétie: Picasso, Matisse, Braque, Léger
Musée Maillol, Paris
2 March-23 July
John Latham
Serpentine Gallery, London
2 March-21 May
Tony Cragg: a Rare Category of Objects
Yorkshire Sculpture Park, Wakefield
4 March-3 September
Alice Neel: Painter of Modern Life
Fondation Vincent van Gogh Arles
4 March-17 September
Art in Europe 1945-68: Facing the Future
State Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts, Moscow
7 March-28 May
The American Dream: Pop to the Present
British Museum, London
9 March-18 June
Bill Viola
Palazzo Strozzi , Florence
10 March-23 July
Kerry James Marshall: Mastry
Museum of Contemporary Art, Grand Avenue, Los Angeles
12 March- 2 July
Kandinsky: Knight Errant
Museo delle Culture di Milano, Milan
15 March-2 July
Marsden Hartley’s Maine
Met Breuer, New York
15 March-18 June
Michelangelo, Sebastiano: a Meeting of Minds
National Gallery, London
15 March-25 June
Jean Painlevé
Ikon Gallery, Birmingham
15 March-4 June
Imagine Moscow: Architecture, Propaganda, Revolution
Design Museum, London
15 March-4 June
Modigliani
Palazzo Ducale, Genoa
16 March-16 July
William Eggleston Portraits
National Gallery of Victoria, Melbourne
17 March-18 June
Lygia Pape
The Met Breuer, New York
21 March-23 July
Rodin: the Centenary Exhibition
Galeries Nationales du Grand Palais, Paris
22 March-31 July
Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker: Work, Travail, Arbeid
Museum of Modern Art, New York
25 March-2 April