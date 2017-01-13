Must-see shows in July and August 2017

Matisse in the Studio
Royal Academy of Arts, London
5 August-12 November
Matisse in the Studio is the first major show to delve into the French artist’s studio collection, which included Asian and African masks, textiles, decorative pots and pitchers. It travels to the Royal Academy from the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, where it opens in April. The exhibition aims to recreate the artist’s working environment and will display the diverse objects that influenced the French artist. Matisse had many studios—in Collioure, Issy-les-Moulineaux, Nice and Vence—and the show will include documentation of these, and show many of the paintings in progress. As well as a number of loans from the Musée Matisse in Nice, there will also be a selection from private collections that have never been exhibited publicly before.
Hélio Oiticica: to Organise Delirium
Hélio Oiticica in front of a poster for the play Prisoner of Second Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, 1972. © César and Claudio Oiticica
Whitney Museum of American Art, New York
15 July-1 October
This is the final stop of the first major US survey of Hélio Oiticica, arguably one of the Brazil’s most influential artists. The exhibition has been organised in collaboration with the Art Institute of Chicago, where it opens in February, and the Carnegie Museum of Art in Pittsburgh, where it opened in autumn last year. Although Oiticica was influenced by European Modernism, he soon broke with this tradition creating paintings, such as his Bilaterals and Spatial Reliefs series, where he transformed two-dimensional works into three-dimensional pieces, calling them “paintings in space”. The artist also challenged the traditional relationship between viewer and work: visitors to the Whitney show will be able to wear, and interact with, several the pieces on display.
Picasso on the Beach
Picasso’s On the Beach (La Baignade), painted around the same time as the artist was conceiving and creating Guernica, will be on display in Venice
© Succession Picasso, by SIAE 2016
Peggy Guggenheim Collection, Venice
26 August–7 January 2018
This thematic exhibition is based on Picasso’s La Baignade (1937), which is in the Peggy Guggenheim Collection, and will explore the artist’s use of the beach as a leitmotif during his time in Provence. This year also sees the beginning of a series, organised by the Musée Picasso in Paris, of 40 shows over two years celebrating the Spanish artist’s ties to the Mediterranean, beginning with a show on his costume and set designs for the Ballet Russes’s production of Parade at the Museo di Capodimonte in Naples in April. Another, more poignant show opening in April is Pity and Terror: Picasso on the Path to Guernica (until 4 September) at the Museo Reina Sofía in Madrid, which commemorates 80 years since the first public showing of his masterpiece depicting the horrors of the bombing of the Basque village during the Spanish Civil War.
Best of the rest opening in July and August
Sunshower: Contemporary Art from Southeast Asia, 1980s to Now
Mori Art Museum, Tokyo
5 July-23 October
Christian Dior
Musée des Arts Décoratifs, Paris
6 July-7 January 2018
Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power
Tate Modern, London
12 July-22 October
The World of Giorgio de Chirico
CaixaForum Barcelona, Barcelona
14 July-22 October
Art et Liberté: Upheaval, War and Surrealism in Egypt (1938-48)
Kunstsammlung Nordrhein-Westfalen, K20, Düsseldorf
15 July-15 October
Hokusai
National Gallery of Victoria (NGV International), Melbourne
21 July-15 October
Coming Out
Walker Art Gallery, Liverpool
28 July-5 November
Chagall: Fantasies for the Stage
Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Los Angeles
30 July-7 January 2018
A Universal History of Infamy
Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Los Angeles
20 August-21 January 2018
Yves Klein
Museo Universitario de Arte Contemporáneo, Mexico City
26 August-15 January 2018
Opening in the autumn
Lucio Fontana: Environments
Pirelli HangarBicocca, Milan
9 September-3 March 2018
Rachel Whiteread
Tate Britain, London
12 September-4 February 2018
Picasso: between Cubism and Neo-Classicism
Scuderie del Quirinale, Rome
21 September-21 January 2018
Basquiat: Boom for Real
Barbican Art Gallery, London
21 September-28 January 2018
Jasper Johns
Royal Academy of Arts, London
23 September-10 December
Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors
The Broad, Los Angeles
1 October -1 January 2018
Donald Judd
Museum of Modern Art, New York
1 October-28 January 2018
Gauguin: the Alchemist
Galeries Nationales du Grand Palais, Paris
3 October- 22 January 2018
Peter Paul Rubens: the Power of Transformation
Kunsthistorisches Museum, Vienna
17 October-21 January 2018
Carte blanche to Camille Henrot
Palais de Tokyo, Paris
18 October-7 January 2018
Cézanne: Portraits
National Portrait Gallery, London
26 October-11 February 2018
Splendour and Misery in the Weimar Republic: from Otto Dix to Jeanne Mammen
Schirn Kunsthalle, Frankfurt
27 October-25 February 2018
David Hockney
Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York
21 November- 25 February 2018
Modigliani
Tate Modern, London
22 November-2 April 2018