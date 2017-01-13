Must-see shows in July and August 2017

Matisse in the Studio

Hélio Oiticica in front of a poster for the play Prisoner of Second Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, 1972. © César and Claudio Oiticica

Picasso’s On the Beach (La Baignade), painted around the same time as the artist was conceiving and creating Guernica, will be on display in Venice

© Succession Picasso, by SIAE 2016



Best of the rest opening in July and August

Opening in the autumn

Royal Academy of Arts, LondonMatisse in the Studio is the first major show to delve into the French artist's studio collection, which included Asian and African masks, textiles, decorative pots and pitchers. It travels to the Royal Academy from the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, where it opens in April. The exhibition aims to recreate the artist's working environment and will display the diverse objects that influenced the French artist. Matisse had many studios—in Collioure, Issy-les-Moulineaux, Nice and Vence—and the show will include documentation of these, and show many of the paintings in progress. As well as a number of loans from the Musée Matisse in Nice, there will also be a selection from private collections that have never been exhibited publicly before.Whitney Museum of American Art, New YorkThis is the final stop of the first major US survey of Hélio Oiticica, arguably one of the Brazil's most influential artists. The exhibition has been organised in collaboration with the Art Institute of Chicago, where it opens in February, and the Carnegie Museum of Art in Pittsburgh, where it opened in autumn last year. Although Oiticica was influenced by European Modernism, he soon broke with this tradition creating paintings, such as his Bilaterals and Spatial Reliefs series, where he transformed two-dimensional works into three-dimensional pieces, calling them "paintings in space". The artist also challenged the traditional relationship between viewer and work: visitors to the Whitney show will be able to wear, and interact with, several the pieces on display.Peggy Guggenheim Collection, VeniceThis thematic exhibition is based on Picasso's La Baignade (1937), which is in the Peggy Guggenheim Collection, and will explore the artist's use of the beach as a leitmotif during his time in Provence. This year also sees the beginning of a series, organised by the Musée Picasso in Paris, of 40 shows over two years celebrating the Spanish artist's ties to the Mediterranean, beginning with a show on his costume and set designs for the Ballet Russes's production of Parade at the Museo di Capodimonte in Naples in April. Another, more poignant show opening in April is Pity and Terror: Picasso on the Path to Guernica (until 4 September) at the Museo Reina Sofía in Madrid, which commemorates 80 years since the first public showing of his masterpiece depicting the horrors of the bombing of the Basque village during the Spanish Civil War.