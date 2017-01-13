Must-see shows in February 2017

Merce Cunningham: Common Time
Walker Art Center, Minneapolis 8 February-10 September
Museum of Contemporary Art, Chicago 11 February-30 April
Two Midwestern institutions are co-presenting a broad look at the legacy of the choreographer Merce Cunningham. The Walker Art Center—which is leading the show and holds the Merce Cunningham Dance Company collection of more than 4,500 objects related to the company’s 50-year history—will present stage decor designed by artists such as Frank Stella and Jasper Johns. These will be shown alongside more recent Cunningham-inspired installations by Ernesto Neto and Tacita Dean. Meanwhile, the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago will be exhibiting, among other things, a work by Charles Atlas that includes 35 years’ worth of video clips documenting Cunningham’s choreography. Each institution will also present new dance commissions.
David Hockney
Tate Britain, London
9 February-29 May
Peter Getting Out of Nick’s Pool (1966) is in the Hockney retrospective at Tate Britain © DAVID HOCKNEY
There is no escaping David Hockney right now. This year marks the British artist’s 80th birthday and he will be celebrating in style with his first transatlantic retrospective in 30 years. Featuring six decades of Hockney’s oeuvre and more than 160 works, the Tate Britain show will be one of the biggest the museum has ever held. Visitors can expect to see Hockney’s most famous swimming pool paintings alongside his lifelong experimentation with portraiture and photography. His recent landscapes of Yorkshire and a selection of new works will also be on show. The exhibition will travel to the Centre Pompidou in Paris in June and then to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York in November.
Vermeer and the Masters of Genre Painting
Musée du Louvre, Paris
22 February-22 May
Technical prowess: Vermeer’s The Milkmaid (around 1660) © Rijksmuseum Amsterdam
Bringing together around a third of Johannes Vermeer’s paintings, this travelling exhibition rejects the idea that he was a solitary genius and was instead part of a rich and productive period of painting, alongside fellow artists who revered, inspired and sometimes even rivalled each other. “Vermeer and his contemporaries constantly tried to surpass each other’s work in technical prowess and aesthetic appeal,” says Adriaan E Waiboer, the curator at the National Gallery of Ireland, where the show was conceived and will travel to in June. The Dublin and Paris museums have also worked in close collaboration with the National Gallery of Art in Washington DC, where the exhibition will open in October.
Best of the rest opening in February
José de Almada Negreiros
Museu Calouste Gulbenkian, Lisbon
3 February-5 June
Abstract Expressionism
Guggenheim Museum, Bilbao
3 February-4 June
Vanessa Bell
Dulwich Picture Gallery, London
8 February-4 June
Takashi Murakami
Astrup Fearnley Museet, Oslo
9 February-14 May
Otto Dix: the Evil Eye
Kunstsammlung Nordrhein-Westfalen, Düsseldorf
11 February-14 May
Beyond Caravaggio
National Gallery of Ireland, Dublin
11 February-14 May
William Merritt Chase
Ca’ Pesaro, Galleria Internazionale d’Arte Moderna, Venice
11 February-28 May
Piet Mondrian and Bart van der Leck
Gemeentemuseum Den Haag, The Hague
11 February-21 May
Bruegel: Defining a Dynasty
The Holburne Museum, Bath
11 February-4 June
Revolution: Russian Art 1917‑32
Royal Academy of Arts, London
11 February-17 April
Moholy-Nagy: Future Present
Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Los Angeles
12 February-18 June
Art et Liberté: Rupture, War and Surrealism in Egypt (1938‑48)
Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía, Madrid
14 February-11 June
Wolfgang Tillmans
Tate Modern, London
15 February-11 June
Tomb Treasures: New Discoveries from China’s Han Dynasty
Asian Art Museum, San Francisco
17 February-28 May
Hélio Oiticica: to Organize Delirium
Art Institute of Chicago, Chicago
18 February-7 May
Hieronymus Bosch and Venice
Palazzo Ducale, Venice
18 February-4 June
Egon Schiele
Albertina, Vienna
22 February-18 June
Picasso-Giacometti
Fire Station Artist in Residence, Doha
22 February-21 May
Turner’s Modern and Ancient Ports: Passages through Time
Frick Collection, New York
23 February-14 May