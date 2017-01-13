Must-see shows in April 2017

Age of Empires: Chinese Art of the Qin and Han Dynasties

Best of the rest opening in April

Metropolitan Museum of Art, New YorkIn a remarkable cultural exchange, 31 institutions in China are lending 160 objects to the Metropolitan Museum of Art for this show exploring the Qin and Han dynasties. The exhibition, which covers around 440 years of history, examines the development of a cohesive Chinese Han ethnic identity in light of recent scholarship and archaeological digs conducted in the past 50 years. The show opens with a group of the famous terracotta warriors that guarded the mausoleum of Qin Shi Huang, the first emperor of China, and also includes later works such as a monumental stone carving of a lion, which carries the influence of Persian and Hellenistic art, pointing to early exchanges between East and West.Palazzo Grassi and Punta della Dogana, VeniceDamien Hirst's first major show in Italy in more than a decade, and the first to be held in both of the Pinault Collection's Venetian venues, "has been ten years in the making", according to a press statement. The show seems to be shrouded in secrecy, with little more than the opening date and venues announced so far. Speaking to the Guardian newspaper last year, Hirst did give some clues as to what he might be showing. The artist said that he was going to be retrieving works he had buried at sea off the coast of Mexico two decades ago, which he "wanted all covered in coral"; although it was unclear whether this was said tongue-in-cheek. The sheer scale of the double show is sure to make it a big talking point in the run-up to the Venice Biennale.Martin-Gropius-Bau, BerlinThe Protestant Reformation began, in the conventional reckoning, on 31 October 1517 when Martin Luther supposedly nailed his 95 Theses, a list of the abuses of the Catholic Church, to the door of the electoral church of Wittenberg in Saxony. This year marks the 500th anniversary of the event that changed the religious and political face not only of Europe, but of the world. Luther's criticism of the church spawned a multitude of Protestant denominations and was the seed that flowered in modern individualism, human rights and nationalism. This exhibition, organised by the Deutsches Historisches Museum (but shown in the Martin-Gropius-Bau) illustrates Reformation history and its international reach from the beginning to the present.