Must-see shows in June 2017

Grayson Perry Presents: the Most Popular Art Exhibition Ever!
Serpentine Gallery, London
8 June-10 September
There are serious questions hiding behind Grayson Perry’s self-confident title for his exhibition at the Serpentine Gallery. “What kind of art do people like? What subjects? Why do people like going to art galleries these days? What is the relationship of traditional art to social media?” Perry asks. The exhibition will include mostly new works that look at how contemporary art can best reach, what Perry says museum people call, visitors of “a non-traditional background”. There will also be a number of pieces that were shown in the British artist’s recent television series, called Grayson Perry: All Man, which explored ideas of masculinity in the UK today.
Marisa Merz: the Sky is a Great Space
Marisa Merz, Testa (Head) (1984-95) (Image: courtesy the artist and Fondazione Merz. Photo: Paolo Pellion)
Hammer Museum, Los Angeles
4 June-20 August
The Italian sculptor Marisa Merz has long been in the shadow of her husband, Mario, but this retrospective makes the case that her work stands on its own. The exhibition, which travels from the Metropolitan Museum of Art, includes her early works in non-traditional materials as well as installations made in the middle of her career and a series of clay busts made after 1975. The curators argue that her sculptures reflect the fact that she was the sole woman in the Arte Povera movement and that the resulting work is deeply personal. They also see her art as a precursor to what was to come: the busts she made in the 1970s are said to have paved the way for the return to figuration in Italian art of the 1980s.
The Discovery of Mondrian: Amsterdam, Paris, London, New York
Mondrian’s Victory Boogie Woogie (1942-44) (image: Gemeentemuseum Den Haag)
Gemeentemuseum, The Hague
3 June-24 September
De Stijl, the Dutch art and design movement, began a century ago in Amsterdam. To celebrate the 100-year anniversary, the Gemeentemuseum in The Hague will host several shows on the movement, including Piet Mondrian and Bart van der Leck: Inventing a New Art (11 February-21 May) and The Architecture and Interiors of De Stijl (10 June-17 September). The museum has the largest Mondrian collection in the world and plans to show all 300 works in The Discovery of Mondrian. This major exhibition will take visitors on a similar journey to the artist, concentrating on the major cities that he called home in Europe, before he left for New York during the Second World War, where he lived until his death in 1944. Even in the short period that Mondrian resided in the US city, he produced some of his most significant paintings, influenced by the city’s grid plan and the sounds of boogie-woogie music.
