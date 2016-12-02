Mark Dion goes inside the mind of a plant explorer

The Art Newspaper:

In the middle of Coconut Grove, Miami’s historic neighbourhood on the edge of Biscayne Bay, is the Kampong. The eight-acre tropical garden and historic home was built by David Fairchild, a botanist and “plant explorer” who ran the US Department of Agriculture’s Office of Foreign Seed and Plant Introduction, founded in 1898. His office scoured the globe for fruits, vegetables and grains that could expand the US farming and food industry. Fairchild brought many of these specimens to what was originally his family home, which has since been preserved as one of five National Tropical Botanical Gardens (the other four are in Hawaii). For its first permanent art installation, the Kampong has commissioned the artist Mark Dion to recreate Fairchild’s office and laboratory. The project, supported by a grant from the Knight Foundation and Miami-Dade county agencies, opens to Art Basel VIPs on 1 December, and to the public from 2 to 4 December.Tell us about David Fairchild.He’s a really interesting guy. His passion was tropical fruit; he loved the tropics and things like mangoes, avocados and passion fruit. The American palate was very narrow, so his introduction of things like that was tremendous. At the same time, his department was interested in solving some real problems, like finding plants—sorghum and wheat—that would grow in areas like the Dakotas and Montana, since nothing from Europe was growing there. They sent people to the Russian steppes and brought back these hearty winter wheats. That made the northern part of the grain belt valuable. He was [also] responsible for bringing over Japanese cherry trees to Washington, DC.The people I tend to create work about were popularisers of biology and natural science. They weren’t like so many contemporary scientists who are satisfied to keep their discoveries within the scientific community; they actually wrote for the public. Fairchild was very involved in the establishment of the National Geographic Magazine and Society, and he wrote books that were meant for broader audiences.Absolutely. Fairchild understood the potential for Florida to become an agricultural juggernaut. He brought dates back from the Middle East and established the date palm industry in California. That’s a big deal. But because Fairchild’s interest was tropical, it was always a bit marginal for the Department of Agriculture, and he had a hard time. There was a concern over introducing pests, diseases like chestnut blight, and invasive plants like kudzu. The first shipment of cherry trees to Washington were actually burnt because they were believed to harbour pathogens. All of that began to outweigh the benefits [for] the Department of Agriculture and so they eventually killed the programme.It’s just this magical, fantastical place in the middle of Coconut Grove. South Florida is so interesting to me because it’s really the best and the worst in the nation, side by side. The cultural diversity and nature is wonderful. But it’s also fraught with development. It really is where we paved paradise and put up parking lots. When you walk through the gates of the Kampong, you are walking into a different era. You’re seeing Coconut Grove from the early part of the 20th century.When I saw the building with Fairchild’s laboratory, it was just a shell. His table, desk and typewriter were still there, but that’s about it. You felt that Elvis has definitely left the building. Instead, it should feel like Fairchild has just stepped out for lunch and that he could walk back in at any moment. So that’s what I’m striving to do. We have some photographs, showing what the study and laboratory were like, so we know his aesthetic. But I’m using those more as a creative guideline to be a little more exuberant.There’s a lot of period scientific apparatus. I bought a 1915 microscope, since there’s a microscope in every photograph of his laboratory, so you know that was a central, useful tool. I’m highlighting his typewriter, ink bottles and pen nibs, since this was before the ballpoint pen existed. This was where he wrote his popular works for National Geographic and conspired with his friend, Marjory Stoneman Douglas, who spearheaded the campaign to make the Everglades a National Park.Yes, he was a big photographer. He married Marian Bell, who was Alexander Graham Bell [the inventor of the telephone]’s daughter. That gave him a lot of access to technology at the time. One of the most beautiful things that he and Marian did together was create the Book of Monsters [featuring close-up photographs of insects]. 