Abdullah Al Saadi with his work in the current Sharjah Biennial

Khorfakkan-based Abdullah Al Saadi sets sail this Friday, 17 March, on a 12-day adventure, the first Antarctic Biennale, dreamt up by the Russian artist and former submariner, Alexander Ponomarev. On the journey, a Russian ship is carrying 100 artists, visionaries, scientists, image-makers and supporters, who will debate, create, make music and document the ferment of activity on board and on land.Al Saadi, whose work is about his own journeys and what he thinks about en route, does not reveal what he intends to do when he gets to Antarctica, but it will be seen in the movie of this project, and subsequent exhibitions planned for art institutions around the world.