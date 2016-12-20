Must-see shows in February 2017

Merce Cunningham: Common Time

Peter Getting Out of Nick’s Pool (1966) is in the Hockney retrospective at Tate Britain © DAVID HOCKNEY

Technical prowess: Vermeer’s The Milkmaid (around 1660) © Rijksmuseum Amsterdam

Best of the rest opening in February

Two Midwestern institutions are co-presenting a broad look at the legacy of the choreographer Merce Cunningham. The Walker Art Center—which is leading the show and holds the Merce Cunningham Dance Company collection of more than 4,500 objects related to the company’s 50-year history—will present stage decor designed by artists such as Frank Stella and Jasper Johns. These will be shown alongside more recent Cunningham-inspired installations by Ernesto Neto and Tacita Dean. Meanwhile, the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago will be exhibiting, among other things, a work by Charles Atlas that includes 35 years’ worth of video clips documenting Cunningham’s choreography. Each institution will also present new dance commissions.There is no escaping David Hockney right now. This year marks the British artist’s 80th birthday and he will be celebrating in style with his first transatlantic retrospective in 30 years. Featuring six decades of Hockney’s oeuvre and more than 160 works, the Tate Britain show will be one of the biggest the museum has ever held. Visitors can expect to see Hockney’s most famous swimming pool paintings alongside his lifelong experimentation with portraiture and photography. His recent landscapes of Yorkshire and a selection of new works will also be on show. The exhibition will travel to the Centre Pompidou in Paris in June and then to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York in November.Bringing together around a third of Johannes Vermeer’s paintings, this travelling exhibition rejects the idea that he was a solitary genius and was instead part of a rich and productive period of painting, alongside fellow artists who revered, inspired and sometimes even rivalled each other. “Vermeer and his contemporaries constantly tried to surpass each other’s work in technical prowess and aesthetic appeal,” says Adriaan E Waiboer, the curator at the National Gallery of Ireland, where the show was conceived and will travel to in June. The Dublin and Paris museums have also worked in close collaboration with the National Gallery of Art in Washington DC, where the exhibition will open in October.Museu Calouste Gulbenkian, LisbonGuggenheim Museum, BilbaoDulwich Picture Gallery, LondonAstrup Fearnley Museet, OsloKunstsammlung Nordrhein-Westfalen, DüsseldorfNational Gallery of Ireland, DublinCa’ Pesaro, Galleria Internazionale d’Arte Moderna, VeniceGemeentemuseum Den Haag, The HagueThe Holburne Museum, BathRoyal Academy of Arts, LondonLos Angeles County Museum of Art, Los AngelesMuseo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía, MadridTate Modern, LondonAsian Art Museum, San FranciscoArt Institute of Chicago, ChicagoPalazzo Ducale, VeniceAlbertina, ViennaFire Station Artist in Residence, DohaFrick Collection, New York