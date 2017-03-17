Dubai attracts auction players

Register if you don't have an account
Sotheby's advances, Christie's consolidates
When Christie’s held its first sale in Dubai, it was considered a game-changer, making $8,489,400. “We are about to hold our 22nd consecutive sale season in Dubai; over the years we have had 20 to 25 countries participating in each sale season, with sell-through rates at around 85% and a very high bidding participation via Christie’s Live at about 30%,” says a Christie’s spokeswoman. Last March, Christie’s Now and Ten Modern and contemporary sales in Dubai made a total of $11.9m with buyer’s premium (80% sold by lot; 89% sold by value).
Eleven years on and post-financial crisis, Dubai is less exuberant. Since 2008, Christie’s has held two sale seasons in Dubai in March and October, but the autumn season sale has been cancelled, reflecting global market stagnation. “Going forward one season in March in Dubai and a larger selection of Middle Eastern works of art to be offered in London during the autumn season, is the new strategy,” the spokeswoman says.
Christie’s has made its mark on the cultural and commercial scene nonetheless. Hisham Samawi of Ayyam Gallery in Dubai, says that when “Christie’s first started, it was indeed a regional centre as the market was still under developed; many of the lots were primary works coming from the galleries. Today, Dubai has graduated to being an important global art centre.” There is now a strong secondary market in the region which is well supported by the auctions, he adds.
