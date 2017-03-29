Visitor figures 2016: Christo helps 1.2 million people to walk on water

The top 10 most popular exhibitions in 2016

A heavy French accent in London

Female artists draw big crowds

Patricia Piccinini’s shows at Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil venues in Rio de Janeiro, Brasilia and São Paolo made her the top contemporary artist for visitor numbers. Image: © Carol Quintanilha

Paris and Brussels slow as Madrid surges

The top 10 art museums in 2016

Gains and losses in London

Tate Modern has hung on to its spot as the world’s most popular Modern and contemporary art museum. Image: © Tate

Lacma grows and grows

With additional research by Hannah Newell, Laura Pomari and Jessie Sentivan

Methodology

The daily figures are calculated automatically by our database, which computes the number of days for which an exhibition was open using the following formula: total number of days between start date and end date, divided by seven, multiplied by the number of days a week the institution is open, minus exceptional closures.

All of the data used were supplied by the institutions concerned.

Some institutions offer a number of exhibitions for a single ticket: these are shown as one entry.

Exhibitions that were free to visit—ie neither the museum nor the show had an entry fee—

are indicated with an asterisk (*).