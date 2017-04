The artists Lin Ke, Julian Charrière and Astha Butail have been shortlisted for this year’s BMW Art Journey, which enables “artists almost anywhere in the world to develop new ideas and envision new creative projects”, according to a press statement. Judges include Alexandra Munroe, senior curator of Asian art at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York, and Claire Hsu, the director of the Asia Art Archive. The winner of the Art Basel-backed initiative is due to be announced this summer. Past winners include Samson Young, who will represent Hong Kong at the 2017 Venice Biennale, and Abigail Reynolds whose installation, The Ruins of Time: Lost Libraries of the Silk Road, was on show in the BMW Lounge of Art Basel in Hong Kong last week.