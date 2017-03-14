Sections
Art Dubai 2017
Sections
Art Dubai 2017
Special reports
Art Dubai 2017
Art Dubai 2017
14 March 2017
Our daily edition from Art Dubai, including news, analysis, interviews and live reporting from the fair
A home for young collectors
Art Dubai 2017 A home for young collectors 16 March 2017

The curation, works and prices may be elevated this year, but gallerists have brought artworks that speak to a wide range of collectors.

by Katrina Kufer
Virtual Insanity
Art Dubai 2017 Virtual Insanity 14 March 2017

Moroccan multimedia artist Meriem Bennani brings quirky narratives to the Art Dubai Bar this year

by Leanne Wierzba

FAIR EDITIONS

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies.

Accept cookies