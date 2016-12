Margot Bergman, Portrait (2013). (Image: © Vanessa Ruiz)

Liza Lou, Untitled #9 (2011-12), Lehmann Maupin











Alighiero Boetti

Alighiero Boetti, Mappa (1989-94) (Image: © Vanessa Ruiz)

One of a number of strong figurative painters whose work is on show at the fair, Margot Bergman repurposes portraits found in flea markets and thrift shops, transforming the subjects into something deeply uncanny.The South African artist, known for her use of craft materials, wove together glass beads to create this 50-inch wall piece. Her first exhibition with Lehmann Maupin Hong Kong is due to open in January 2017.This monumental embroidered map, which took five years to complete, is the last work the Italian artist made—and the only one with a pearl woven into the fabric. The buyer must agree to lend it to a show at the Cini Foundation during the Venice Biennale next year.