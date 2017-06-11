Art Basel 2017

Research led by Tornabuoni Art reveals new art historical facts, including why the title proved problematic
Artists—some also refugees—respond to the migration crisis in shows in Swiss- and French-border cities
Artist duo commissioning 30 works for exhibition focusing on idea of home
Architect Peter Zumthor adds three new wings to expand museum founded by Basel gallerist
Artists’s epic video at Basel’s Schaulager transports visitors 1,000 years into the future
The artist reveals the ideas behind his solo show at the Fondation Beyeler—the Basel museum’s first photography exhibition
Museum Tinguely director Roland Wetzler picks six highlights from Art Basel—and remembers Jean Tinguely's destructive legacy
In an exclusive extract from her forthcoming book, Dark Side of the Boom, Georgina Adam discovers why most art is destined for a crate-filled, high-security storage facility
Basel museum plans survey on Swiss duo
Motorised sculpture comes in many guises
Polish artist’s career took off in the Swiss city
Belgian artist’s shit-making machines join Jean Tinguely’s kinetic works
Athens, Venice, ARoS, Kassel, Münster—and now in Art Basel
Leading dealers report strong opening sales
The shift to temporary selling spaces is a hot topic at this year's fair
The fair has a domestic vibe this year, from Jean Prouvé's house for wartime refugees to Max Lamb's metal-sprayed polystyrene furniture
Diverse work by the larger-than-life designer who rejected Modernist good taste goes on show in Basel, Venice and the Met soon
The artistic director of Skulptur Projekte will be in conversation at Art Basel, celebrating five decades as a champion of public art
Early films and videos by the US artist known for his colossal sculptures are on show
Gianni Jetzer, the curator of Art Basel’s Unlimited sector, picks six highlights among the large-scale works
The elusive Swiss artist Christoph Büchel is part of the project
The Swiss artist who brings an up-close view of Chernobyl to Art Basel’s Unlimited is not afraid to leave his comfort zone
Transgender empowerment among causes tackled at this year's fair
Geometric, mirrored sculptures shine a light on the ocean
Fascinating insights expected from his personal correspondence with famous artists
French artist’s four galleries chip in for spectacular project in ice rink that could cost more than €1m
Aboubakar Fofana’s project includes indigo-dyed sheep
Swiss museum to stage show on the artists, who first met in the early 1960s, in time for Art Basel in 2018
Our pick of the Basel fairs and where to find them
Leading figures give their impressions of Christine Macel’s main show, Viva Arte Viva, and their pick of the national pavilions
The artist behind the chainsaw spectacular in the Messeplatz
The French artist’s lifelong experimentation with line drawing revealed at the Kunstmuseum Basel
From shit machines to abstract paintings made by one very artistic robot
From lost keys to lustful claymation, curator Samuel Leuenberger introduces six highlights from Art Basel's Parcours sector
The German quinquennial shuns the market, but Art Basel dealers are still capitalising on the visibility it brings