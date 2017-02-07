Venice Biennale’s main exhibition to be ‘by the artists and for the artists’, curator says

One hundred and twenty artists have been invited to participate in the main exhibition of the 57th Venice Biennale, 103 of whom will be participating for the first time. The exhibition Viva Arte Viva (13 May-26 November), to be held in the Central Pavilion in the Giardini and Corderie in the Arsenale, is organised by this years’ biennial director Christine Macel who says it has been “designed with the artists, by the artists and for the artists”. Macel, who is the chief curator of contemporary art at the Pompidou in Paris, had previously promised that the Biennale exhibition would include more explorations of work from Latin America, the Middle East, Eastern Europe and Russia and over a third of the participating artists hail from these regions.



The exhibition is divided into nine “trans-pavilions” or chapters, each taking on vast themes, including the Pavilion of Joys and Fears, the Pavilion of the Earth, and the Pavilion of Time and Infinity. The central pavilion in the Giardini is based around the idea of otium and negotium (leisure and work), where the Danish-Icelandic artist Olafur Eliasson will move his Berlin studio into the exhibition space to show his social project that teaches immigrants to make items such as lamps as a way of helping them settle into their new communities. It will be shown alongside the Austrian artist Franz West’s sofas (likely to be a welcome opportunity for Biennale-goers to take a rest and sit down).



The other pavilions will show lesser-known deceased artists such as the Italians Maria Lai and Giorgio Griffa, and emerging artists such as the US video artist Rachel Rose, and Cairo-based British artist Hassan Khan. Additional programming will introduce the participating artists, including daily videos that will be screened on the Biennale’s website in the run up to the Biennale’s opening and the initiative Open Table, which invites audiences to share lunch with an artist every Friday and Saturday throughout the six-month exhibition. The number of new exhibiting artists demonstrates the Biennale’s ability to “show events at the exact moment they are born”, said Paolo Baratta, the president of the Venice Biennale, at a press conference. He added that the exhibition would show “the work of art as an act of opposition, emancipation and generosity”.





