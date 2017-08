The University of Arkansas in Fayetteville today officially established its School of Art—the state’s first such school—thanks to a $120m gift from the Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation, set up by the family of the late Walmart founder, Sam Walton, to support charities in Arkansas. This is the single largest gift that has ever been given to an art school at an American university, including founding gifts.



The new School of Art grew out of the art department of the university’s J. William Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences, which currently has 8,000 students (out of a total 27,000 students). It will continue to offer the same undergraduate programmes as the former department—such as art history, arts education, ceramics, photography and painting—but will add new graduate degrees, including a master of fine arts in graphic design and doctorate programmes in art history and arts education, to be developed over a five-year period. In addition to the new degree programmes, the gift will provide scholarships, travel grants and internship opportunities to students.



The school will emphasise the study of art in the US and Americas, says the university’s chancellor, Joseph Steinmetz, and administrators hope that the art school will attract a greater number of out-of-state and international students. Around 6% of the current student body is from outside of the US, representing 112 countries, according to the university’s website.



The gift will also support arts outreach around the state through the school, teaming up with local organisations, including the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, which was founded by the Walmart heiress Alice Walton. “This gift will be transformative for our region and the field of American art and we look forward to collaborating with the University of Arkansas to create the most impact,” Margi Conrads, the museum’s director of curatorial affairs and strategic art initiatives, tells The Art Newspaper. “Crystal Bridges will provide access to our art collection, library, curators, and other resources that will enhance the study of American art and the School of Art’s degree programmes.”