Uffizi to show more female artists

The Uffizi’s new initiative starts with works by the artist-nun, Suor Plautilla Nelli. Photo © Rabatti & Domingie

The Uffizi’s sister museum, the Pitti Palace, will be showing around 30 of Maria Lassnig’s self-portraits. Photo: Imagno/Barbara Pflaum

“Tokenism is more a part of the problem than the solution,” says the Guerrilla Girls's Frida Kahlo (Image: Andrew Hindraker; Courtesy of the Guerrilla Girls)