A selection of works commissioned and collected by a/political—a London-based non-profit that collaborates with “socio-political” artists—will go on show this autumn in an exhibition in Ireland. The exhibition, titled How to Say It the Way It Is!, is due to open at the Rua Red gallery in south Dublin (7 October-2 December).The veteran performance artist Franko B is organising the exhibition, bringing together works by artists such as Petr Davydtchenko, Barbara Kruger and Oleg Kulik. The show includes the installation Signs Taken for Wonders (102) (2005), by the South African artist Kendell Geers, and the photograph Guardians of Revolution (from the Women of Allah series) (1994) by Iran-born Shirin Neshat.“In the lead-up to the exhibition, we will be touring Santiago Sierra’s NO (2009) sculpture around Ireland,” says the director of a/political Becky Haghpanah-Shirwan. The piece spells out the word in 6ft-tall letters.Andrei Tretyakov, a London-based entrepreneur, founded a/political in 2013. It has produced hard-hitting works including Torture (2016), by Andres Serrano, a photography series featuring more than 40 volunteers being degraded and shackled, with the US artist assuming the role of torturer. In Dublin, Serrano will show work from his Klansmen (KKK) series.The Dublin show marks the launch of a year-long partnership with Rua Red, which will include solo shows involving artists who work with a/political. “The new programme and partnership with a/political, commencing with this exhibition, will focus on the importance of politics, people and place,” says Maolíosa Boyle, the director of Rua Red, in a statement.“At a time of horrendous global uncertainty, unease and fear, it is important that there is a space where contemporary artists have the freedom to express their opinions,” she added.In November, Franko B will hold a workshop titled The Personal, The Political and The Poetic: How to Survive Your Family, the Church and the State and Make the Work That Matters to You.