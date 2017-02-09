Three to see: New York

Tired of being told you can’t touch the art? You’ll enjoy Maurizio Cattelan and Pierpaolo Ferrari’s deliciously kitsch installation Toiletpaper Paradise
at the Gallery at Cadillac House
(until 12 April), presented by the media company Visionaire. The warped domestic setting features the duo’s bizarre and fun designs, such as rugs with images of playing cards wedged in a woman’s bare buttocks (available online for purchase) along with vintage furniture and fixtures and walls and floors patterned with popcorn, spaghetti and galaxy designs. Make yourself at home! You can try on vintage roller skates, eat in a 1950s-style kitchen or nap on the Hollywood Regency-style bed, strewn with the duo’s needlepoint pillows. Visionaire’s co-founder Cecilia Dean says a Cadillac executive even held a business meeting in the lounge area...!
Design of a more straight-faced, though still interactive, kind is on show at the Jewish Museum
in Pierre Chareau: Modern Architecture and Design
(until 26 March), the first stateside survey of the Modern French designer. The exhibition is cleverly designed by the studio Diller, Scofidio and Renfro, who have placed some of Chareau’s furniture in small vignettes behind white paper screens with silhouettes of figures projected onto the paper. Other sections of the show, which mainly focuses on the interwar period, explore Chareau’s masterpiece, La Maison de Verre (the Glass House, completed in 1932 in Paris) and his art collection amassed with his wife, Dollie, with whom he fled Nazi-occupied Paris for New York. Works by Mondrian and Modigliani are included.
Visit the Drawing Center
to see how a contemporary artist has re-imagined a classic mythological epic with modern technology. Amy Sillman: After Metamorphoses
(until 19 March) is a five-minute video played on loop that the artist made during her 2014 residency at the American Academy in Rome. It retells Ovid’s poem through iPad sketches layered over abstract drawings. Set to music by the Berlin-based film score composer and costume designer Wibke Tiarks, it is a hypnotising, frenetic trip through shifting human, animal and vegetal forms. It will have you dusting off your college copy of the Metamorphoses.