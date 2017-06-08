Three to see: New York

We Wanted a Revolution, Black Radical Women, 1965-85
at the Brooklyn Museum
(until 17 September) is an extensive show of works in a variety of media by more than 40 black women artists, including Lorraine O’Grady, Howardena Pindell and Beverly Buchanan. It provides a look at the artists’ activism (through archival materials such as issues of Ms. magazine and photographs of protests against exclusion) but also speaks resoundingly to present-day issues like intersectional Femimism. In Pindell’s 1980 video Free, White and 21, for example, she presents herself as a white woman. Particularly engaging and empowering are works in which the artists represent themselves, such as a 1965 oil painting by Faith Ringgold, in which she portrays herself as elegant and determined.
Nancy Spero
’s exhibition at Galerie Lelong
, Maypole: Take No Prisoners (until 17 June) revolves around the title work by this late feminist artist, who made it for the 2007 Venice Biennale. The work, which has never before been seen in the US, is a spectacular installation of a maypole, the festive centre of spring or summer folk celebrations, which reveals itself to be a dark meditation on the cyclical nature of war. Visually splendid, the work has red ribbons stretched to a central pole that make a mesmerising canopy. But the ribbons are hung with painted aluminium cut-outs of grotesque heads, which cast ghastly shadows that resemble heads on stakes. A smaller gallery shows the paintings on paper Spero made in the 1960s in response to the Vietnam War. These visceral, angry works, which Spero said were a sort of “exorcism”, provide the source motifs for Maypole: Take No Prisoners.
Disconnected heads of a different nature—but still presented in a somewhat playful context that addresses war—are part of Walid Raad
’s solo show at Paula Cooper
, Better be watching the clouds (until 30 June). Raad’s large, pigmented inkjet prints show blown-up pages from a book on plants that are native to the Middle East. But there are also black and white photographs of the heads of political leaders from the time of the Lebanese Civil War placed atop the various flora’s blooms. See if you can spot these leaders among the many: Margaret Thatcher, Mikhail Gorbachev, Ayatollah Khomeini, Yasser Arafat and Jimmy Carter. According to the unreliable narrator of the wall text, “The following plates were donated to The Atlas Group in 2000. The anonymous donation came in a box labeled with the following words: Comrade leader, Comrade leader, you’d better be watching the clouds.”