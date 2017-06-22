Three to see: New York

Figure painting is alive and well in the work of Lynette Yiadom-Boakye, on view in her New Museum
solo show, Under-Song for a Cipher
(until 3 September). Seventeen new, large-format oil paintings are installed on blood-red coloured walls that match the intensity and strength of the works. The paintings portray imagined people, like a man holding a falcon and a woman arranging her hair. The paintings are compelling, not only in the assuredness and autonomy of their subjects, but also because Yiadom-Boakye is skilful and expressive in capturing posture and gesture. You can feel the graceful strain of the dancer elongating her body in an arabesque in Light of the Lit Wick (2017) and the relaxed hang of a man’s wrist in Brothers to a Garden (2017), in which he appears to be in conversation.
While the Washington, DC-based artist Renée Stout
typically makes mixed-media works involving her alter-ego (a fortune-teller and healer named Fatima Mayfield), her current solo exhibition, titled Between Two Worlds (until 30 June), includes only paintings. Stout—who was trained as a painter—was invited to show her work at Sean Scully's Chelsea studio
(447 West 17th Street), for which she took what she calls the “Sean Scully Challenge” for the past five months, pushing herself to work in an abstract style (but not all the works in the show are new). Some of the paintings in the show, like You Said I Had A Mean Streak (2016), are entirely abstract, while others are mainly figurative, like Brown Jar (2013), a trompe-l’oeil depiction of a bottle that might hold medicine. But they all give off a mystical, somewhat dark feeling, which is present in Stout’s work in any medium.
Head to the Matthew Marks
gallery to catch Ellsworth Kelly: Last Paintings
(until 24 June), which shows the artist’s last nine works, completed before he died in December 2015, aged 92. The concise exhibition neatly reveals Kelly’s unwavering commitment to his exploration of the power of colour and form across his entire career. Some works have many colours, like Spectrum IX (2014), made of twelve joined vertical panels; others are made of joined monochrome panels, like four works made in black and white. In a subtler contrast, the only work with a single panel, Diagonal Curve (2015), which is all white, stands out against the gallery’s white walls, which reveal themselves to be a different colour—almost like Malevich's Suprematist Composition: White on White (1918).