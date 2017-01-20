Three to see: New York

Feel inspired by your fellow citizens at the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum
’s exhibition By the People: Designing a Better America
(until 26 February). The curator Cynthia Smith spent more than two years travelling across the United States doing field research for the show, which looks at 60 collaborative design projects that tackle issues like affordable housing, food access, health care and education. Projects include the Raleigh Denim Workshop, where jeans are made with a low carbon footprint technique, and Water Stations, a project by the organisation Humane Borders that provides clean drinking water to migrants crossing the border from Mexico into Arizona, who often suffer from dehydration. If you are enthused after seeing the show, head to the museum’s “Process Lab” and suggest up your own solutions to the country's most vexing problems.
Get an alternative view of the post-colonial Caribbean at El Museo del Barrio
in Beatriz Santiago Muñoz's solo exhibition A Universe of Fragile Mirrors
(until 30 April). The show features sculptures, sound recordings and film and video works by the San Juan, Puerto-Rico based artist shot in Haiti and Puerto Rico that take cues from both ethnographic and experimental filmmaking. The narratives—played on a continual loop that bathe the galleries in cool blues and lush greens—feature everyday people in stories that look at daily life and traditional myths, such as a creation story explored in La Cueva Negra (The Black Cave, 2013), filmed at a burial site of the indigenous Taino people in Puerto Rico.
See the photographer Nan Goldin’s own personal universe at the Museum of Modern Art
in Nan Goldin: The Ballad of Sexual Dependency
(until 16 April), a presentation of her large-scale eponymous work, made between 1979 and 2004. The exhibition includes a slide show (set to music by artists like The Velvet Underground) and 700 photographs that capture in a raw and powerful way her life and social circles of the 1970s and 1980s in cities like New York and Berlin. Love, sex, drug use, friends and pain are major themes, as is her own experience with domestic violence in an image titled Nan One Month After Being Battered (1984), where her face is bruised and her eye is bloodied. “The Ballad of Sexual Dependency is the diary I let people read,” Goldin has said of the work.