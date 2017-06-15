Three to see: New York

Poussin’s pen-and-ink work Death of Hippolytus (1645) (The Morgan Library & Museum)
The exhibition Poussin, Claude and French Drawing in the Classical Age
at the Morgan Library & Museum
(16 June-15 October) brings together more than 50 drawings from the museum’s collection made by French artists living in Rome in the 17th-century. Aesthetically, the period, known as the Grand Siècle, was characterised by a dual interest in classicism and naturalism, but the show includes “unconventional examples”, say the show's curator, Jennifer Tonkovich. One scene by Poussin, in which he depicts the death of the Greek mythological figure Hippolytus, "deviates from his classical style to experiment with a more robust and dynamic composition", Tonkovich says.
To celebrate the Magnum Photography agency
’s 70th anniversary, the International Center of Photography
is hosting a major exhibition (until 3 September). The result of five years of research in Magnum’s archives and beyond, the show includes 250 photographs alongside many of the magazines, newspapers, even corporate reports, in which the pictures appeared. The rediscovery and restoration of Charles Harbutt’s “picture bandit”—a slot machine he used to randomly generate groups of three images for the 1969 group exhibition America in Crisis at the Riverside Museum in New York—is just one highlight.
After a successful run at Tate Modern, a career survey of Robert Rauschenberg
’s work is at the Museum of Modern Art
(until 17 September). More than 250 works in a variety of media made over six decades are part of the exhibition, which has been designed in collaboration with the artist Charles Atlas. His contribution highlights Rauschenberg’s dance and performance-related work, which included the costume, lighting and set design for Glacial Decoy, a 1979 performance by the late choreographer Trisha Brown. Rauschenberg developed the design with Beverly Emmons.