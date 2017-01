See ancient Jerusalem through a 19th-century lens at theexhibition Faith and Photography: Auguste Salzmann in the Holy Land (until 5 February). This focused show presents around 40 images taken by Salzmann—a French academic painter, archaeologist and photographer—in Jerusalem in 1854. Many of the salted paper prints, which are all in the museum’s collection, come from Salzmann’s 1856 photographic album Jerusalem: A Study and Photographic Reproduction of the Monuments of the Holy City. They provide an engaging look at the city both up-close—through details of carved decoration, or the patterns of masonry—and sweeping shots of crystalline piles of ancient buildings from outside the crenellated walls.Contemporary China is at the centre of theexhibition Tales of Our Time (until 10 March), which features new commissions by artists living and working in China and Taiwan. Immerse yourself in varying kinds of storytelling, history and place, from the fascinating and somewhat frightening Can’t Help Myself (2016) by Sun Yuan and Peng Yu (in which a robotic shovel sweeps blood-coloured liquid across the floor) to Sun Xun’s Mythological Time (2016), which includes fantastical animation of pre-historical animals with historical personalities set against bizarre landscapes on mural-sized paper. Charles Percier: Architecture and Design in an Age of Revolutions at the(until 12 February) explores the multi-faceted career of the architect and interior designer behind the 19th-century renovation of the rue de Rivoli and the the arc du Carrousel outside the Louvre Palace. Displayed in galleries painted in rich tones that evoke the period, the show features around 130 objects, many from French collections, including designs for Percier’s major commissions, book illustrations, watercolours and examples of the elegant and sumptuous furnishings he designed. In March, the exhibition will travel to the château de Fontainebleau near Paris, which co-organised the show.