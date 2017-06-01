Three to see: New York

August Sander, Painter's Wife [Helene Abelen] (around 1926; printed 1972) (© 2017 Die Photographische Sammlung/SK Stiftung Kultur–August Sander Archiv, Cologne; ARS, NY Courtesy August Sander Family Collection and Hauser & Wirth; Photo: Genevieve Hanson)
An exhibition of August Sander
's photographs at Hauser and Wirth
(until 17 June) is a rare opportunity to see the 20th-century German artist's captivating portraits in large format. The 40 pictures from 1910-31 come from the August Sander Family Collection and were part of a larger group chosen by Sanders’s son, Gunther, for the 1973 exhibition Men without Masks: Faces of Germany 1910-38 at the Mannheimer Kunstverein. The Hauser and Wirth show includes, among other things, arresting portraits from the series People of the Twentieth Century, which documents people of different social types and classes in Germany. One of the most recognisable and provocative images in the show is of an androgynous young woman with her hair slicked back and a cigarette clenched in her front teeth. She looks boldly, almost sneeringly, into the camera. This subject is Helene Abelen, who was photographed at the request of her husband, Peter. Sander specifically names her in the title of his work—something he normally avoids.
Irving Penn: Centennial
(until 30 July) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art
celebrates the centenary of the Vogue photographer’s birth through around 200 photographs. Fans of Penn’s glamourous fashion photographs will not be disappointed, but there are other compelling subjects too: locals in Cuzco, Peru, whom Penn photographed in 1948 after finishing his first on-location assignment for Vogue; soft cropped nudes of women’s torsos; and some surprisingly appealing close-up shots of cigarette butts. Even the Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg is a subject. Viewers will have a chance to compare the visual differences between two printing techniques—platinum-palladium and crisper gelatin silver prints—as some images are presented in both formats. A fun treat: visitors can pose and snap their own pictures in front of the painted backdrop Irving used for his portraits.
Magnum Manifesto
at the International Center of Photography
(until 3 September) marks the 70th anniversary of the Magnum Photos agency, which was founded in 1947 by Robert Capa, Henri Cartier-Bresson, George Rodger and David Seymour. The comprehensive show—it includes around 250 printed photographs, 300 projected photographs and 130 objects, such as magazines, videos and archival documents—is an impressive look at the agency's contributions to photography. Most of all, it is an engaging, sometimes shiver-inducing, look at people from all around the world: Malaysian refugees, small children in a Lebanese hospital, masked kids at Carnival in Belgium, a dazed businessman on September 11, a snoozing baby in a migrant labour camp—which all make you wonder who they were and what became of them.