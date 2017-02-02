Three to see: London

Do Ho Suh develops notions of dislocation and transience in a show of new fabric sculptures atgallery ( Passages/s, until 18 March ). The exhibition centres on Hubs, a series of fabric pieces that Suh describes as “in-between spaces, from the bedroom to the kitchen, for instance”. But there is a departure in the show: Suh also shows a series of large-scale drawings that compress architectural features such as a staircase and a gate. “These elements are sewn into gelatin tissue that dissolve once they’re immersed in water. So some parts are drawn out, and look almost 3D. The works are in between 2D and 3D as such. Again, it’s about playing with space, and transporting it, just like I’ve done with the fabrics and rubbings.” The drawings were made during a residency at the Singapore Tyler Print Institute.Just a few months shy of his 80th birthday, the British artist David Hockney and his early etchings are the focus of a show in London that coincides with his much-anticipated retrospective at Tate Britain (9 February-29 May). The Complete Early Etchings 1961-64 at(until 10 March) charts the rise of Hockney during his formative years whilst he finished his formal education at the Royal College of Art (RCA), began a professional career and won an art-prize trip to America; a country that became a lifelong reoccurring theme in his work. The show has several previously unseen works from private collections, a generously loaned self-portrait from Tate and a number of later paintings alongside the black, white and red etchings that elucidate the early career of an artist who candidly refuses to talk about it.

Hear the name Kipling and you are more likely to think of The Jungle Book than of Indian Arts and Crafts. Yet the lesser-known Lockwood Kipling (1837-1911), father of the English writer and poet Rudyard, was an influential figure in the Arts and Crafts movement in England and a champion of traditional Indian craftsmanship. After 30 years in India, Lockwood joined what is now the Victoria and Albert Museum and played a significant role in shaping its collection. Lockwood Kipling: Arts and Crafts in the Punjab and London at the V&A (until 2 April) traces his career, beginning with Indian objects he encountered at the 1851 Great Exhibition, including an enamelled gold bracelet set with diamonds. Also on display are objects Kipling sent home for the V&A, including a Buddha bust (around 1st- or 2nd-century) that is being shown for the first time in 60 years.