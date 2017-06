A sprawling tree-like structure is hiding in plain sight in London’sthis summer for the 17th Serpentine pavilion commission (until 8 October). Diébédo Francis Kéré, an award-winning architect from Burkino Faso whose design firm is based in Berlin, is the first African to design the pavilion. He has been inspired by nature and his home country to create the wide wooden roof that mimics a tree’s canopy, a traditional meeting place in his village. The pavilion is even prepared for England’s unpredictable weather, with a transparent skin that allows sunlight to pass through but that protects it from the rain. Fahrelnissa Zeid may well be one of the most fascinating artists you’ve never heard of—that is, until recently. An exhibition of the late Turkish artist at(until 8 October) presents Zeid’s bold body of work and her incredible life story, which has all the makings of a feature film. One of the first Modern female painters in Turkey and a pioneering figure in the abstract art movement, Zeid’s work and influence was felt in all the cities in which she lived throughout her colourful life: from Istanbul to London, Paris, Berlin, Amman and Baghdad. Her large-scale bright works stand out in this show that tracks her journey from figuration to abstraction—and back again.The heart of Michelangelo & Sebastiano (until 25 June) at the, which closes this weekend, is the gallery’s own painting, The Raising of Lazarus (1517-19) by Sebastiano. Not only is it the largest work on display, it is also revealed in a magnificent new frame. But size and array are incidental to the reality that this work embodies: without Michelangelo, Sebastiano would have little to recommend him. The culmination of their friendship came in 1516 when, on the Tuscan artist’s recommendation, Sebastiano was commissioned by Cardinal Giulio de’ Medici, to paint one of two large altarpieces for the cardinal’s titular cathedral. For The Raising of Lazarus, Michelangelo supplied sketches and drawings (on show) to ensure its triumph over the other work, a Transfiguration, which had been given to Raphael, Michelangelo’s arch rival.