Three to see: London

The British Museum
’s exhibition Hokusai: Beyond the Great Wave
(until 13 August), which opened this week, offers a fresh perspective on the Japanese artist by focusing on the last 30 years of his life. Hokusai (1760-1849)—who lived until he was 89, working prodigiously right to the end—claimed to have started painting at the age of six. Altogether he produced 3,000 colour prints and nearly 1,000 surviving paintings. The British Museum exhibition presents 110 works, including a fine impression of The Great Wave (1831), which the museum bought in 2008 for £130,000. For conservation reasons, half the works on show are on display for only five weeks, so 50 will be replaced halfway through the exhibition’s run. (The show will be closed on 3-6 July for the changeover.)
A hundred years after Cristóbal Balenciaga opened his first fashion house in San Sebastián, the Victoria and Albert Museum
is dedicating the first UK exhibition to the famously reclusive Spanish designer. Balenciaga: Shaping Fashion
(until 18 February 2018) brings together more than 100 garments and 20 hats, including the signature 1950s “sack” and baby doll dresses that challenged the hourglass silhouette popularised by Christian Dior. Among the highlights are a 1947 beaded evening jacket inspired by a bullfighter’s traditional costume and a 1967 sculptural envelope dress in stiff silk gazar—a design so futuristic that only a handful sold (one was returned because the customer found it impossible to go to the bathroom in it). X-ray images reveal the strategic dress weights and boned bodices that underpinned Balenciaga’s minimal designs, while pieces by his protégés and contemporary designers testify to his enduring influence on modern fashion.
Ending this Bank Holiday Monday is Tate Britain
’s blockbuster David Hockney
exhibition and if you can manage—by hook or by crook—to get a last minute ticket, then you’re in for a treat (they’ve extended their opening hours). In more than 150 works, Hockney’s lifelong obsession with experimentation comes to the fore, with works including sketches, photographic works, videos, and iPhone and iPad drawings. While the show includes the big hitters such as A Bigger Splash (1967) and Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures) (1972), the rooms on his unique photographic collages and his striking realist portraiture of couples are not to be missed.
