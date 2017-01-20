Three to see: London

The US artist Amie Siegel’s first major UK show, Strata
(20 January-26 March), opens today at the South London Gallery
and consists of two films and an installation. The main gallery is taken up by the slow but purposeful Quarry (2015), with long panning shots following the path of marble from excavation to up-market Manhattan apartments. In the smaller galleries upstairs are Fetish (2016), a ten-minute film of the yearly dusting and vacuuming of the artefacts at the former home—and now museum—of Sigmund Freud, and a new installation titled Dynasty (2017). The latter centres around—aptly for today—a piece of marble from Trump Tower purchased by the artist on eBay following the US election. It neatly ties in with the two other films, the marble of the quarry and the attention paid to small items of the famous—whether they belonged to the father of psychoanalysis or the new US president.
The shortlist for the next two Fourth Plinth commissions in Trafalgar Square was unveiled earlier this week. The maquettes for the five proposals by Huma Bhabha, Heather Phillipson, Damián Ortega, Michael Rakowitz and the Raqs Media Collective are on show at the National Gallery (until 26 March) in the Fourth Plinth Shortlist Exhibition
. The show of the miniature models have not been shown at the museum for a number of years but have been welcomed back by the new director Gabriele Finaldi. “The Fourth Plinth is literally a few yards from our façade, and we are very close neighbours,” he says. “It’s an extraordinary idea, and I think we’re the envy of many of our colleagues abroad in that we have a space in such a prominent place that commissions works of art that are the object of so much debate
.”
A cheeky and mischievous side of Picasso is revealed in the National Portrait Gallery
’s exhibition Picasso Portraits
(until 5 February), which in a fortnight. From playful painting of his daughter Maya in a Sailor Suit (1938), to the collection of comical caricatures depicting the Spanish artist’s friends and family, the show demonstrates Picasso’s ability to capture the personalities of his sitters in even the most simplistic of modes. But it is not all fun and games—the gallery dedicated to portraits of Olga, Picasso’s first wife, shows the master painter at his naturalistic best, with Portrait of Olga Picasso (1923), which won him the Carnegie Prize in 1930.