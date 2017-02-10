Three to see: London

Works by Russia's most famous artists, from Malevich and Rodchenko to Kandinsky and Chagall are often ripped from context in museum shows, but in Revolution: Russian Art 1917–32
at the Royal Academy of Arts
the shadow of an idealistic but ultimately brutal and inhumane revolution looms large. And it gives the exhibition, which opens tomorrow (11 February- 17 April), a sense of the tumultuous and dangerous climate in which these masterpieces were made. Propaganda posters and films punctuate the art throughout the rooms, but none as fiercely as the final video installation: a silent slideshow of photographs of intellectuals, teachers, actors and writers who perished at the hands of the communist regime.
Vanessa Bell is stepping out of the shadows of her sister—Virginia Woolf—and of the male-dominated Bloomsbury group at the Dulwich Picture Gallery
. The circle of English artists and writers has been remembered as “all Roger Fry, Duncan Grant, Lytton Strachey, Maynard Keynes and the rest of them, with Virginia Woolf as the intellectual linchpin”, says Ian Dejardin, the museum’s director and co-curator of Vanessa Bell: 1879-1961
(until 4 June 2017). “But actually, Vanessa Bell was at the centre of it all.” The exhibition, which opened this week, is the first major survey dedicated to the Modernist artist and includes around 100 of her paintings as well as ceramics, textiles and photographs. It aims to show how Bell broke away from her repressive Victorian upbringing to develop a lifestyle that itself “became a work of art”, Dejardin says.
David Hockney may be Britain’s most popular living artist—Tate Britain
ticket sales for David Hockney
(until 29 May) have gone through the roof—but, as this lucidly curated survey is at pains to point out, right from the start he has also been relentlessly experimental in his attempt to represent reality in two dimensions. And at the same time, he has been dedicated to challenging and interrogating conventions of art making. Hockney’s move from the gritty prudishness of austerity Britain, to sunny and sexy Los Angeles is amply represented here too, in an outpouring of the brilliantly hedonistic painted swimming pools, sprinklers and boys-on-beds or in showers that have become his trademark
.