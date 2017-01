Time is running out to see William Kentridge’s major exhibition Thick Time at the(until 15 January). The show includes six large-scale installations, such as his room-filling, five-channel Refusal of Time, with its cacophonous megaphones and symbolic breathing machine. But it is the more intimate, smaller works that are most captivating. Among these are Second-hand Reading, a flip-book film made from drawing directly onto the pages of the Shorter Oxford English Dictionary, and Right into her Arms (2016), a miniature model theatre that uses projected images, drawings and props to channel the spirit of Dada.After a five-month refurbishment, thereopens to the public today with the exhibition War in the Sunshine: the British in Italy 1917-18 (until 19 March), which tells the story of British forces stationed in Italy during the First World War. In 1917, Britain sent around 120,000 soldiers to help stop the advancing German and Austro-Hungarian forces on the Italian Front. The exhibition includes drawings and paintings by the official war artist Sydney Carline and around 50 photographs by the war photographers Ernest Brooks and W.J. Brunell depicting the sombre realities of military life in the mountainous terrain of northern Italy.The second edition of Condo opens this weekend (until 11 February) with 15 galleries around the capital hosting 36 of their international contemporaries. For the visiting galleries, theevent is a more affordable alternative to art fairs and for London’s lucky visitors it is free. Galleries, from as far away as Shanghai and Guatemala City, will bring works by their artists in collaborative shows with their hosts. For our picks of this year’s event, see Five must-see shows at Condo 2017 in London