If the number of Instagram posts is a mark of success, then’s latest show is a blockbuster. TeamLab: Transcending Boundaries (until 11 March) provides the kind of immersive experience that selfie hunters love: virtual waterfalls, digital flower projections and wave simulations transform three darkened rooms into a photogenic light-fest. The Tokyo-based “interdisciplinary group of ultra-technologists” aims to blur the boundaries between art, science and technology while drawing on ancient Japanese art as well as contemporary anime. The show is ticketed, however, so hurry if you hope to see it IRL.The’s new show of photography and video works, Terrains of the Body (until 16 April), draws from the collection of the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, D.C. The exhibition includes work by 17 contemporary female artists from Marina Abramović to Adriana Varejão. The director of the Washington museum Susan Fisher Sterling—speaking before last weekend’s Women’s March—told The Art Newspaper: “It is thrilling to share the museum’s mission and art with a wider public at a UK institution that, like ours, believes deeply in championing women in and through the arts […] We want to assure that women’s voices and creative accomplishments contribute to the cause of women’s empowerment during the Women’s March… and every other day of the year.” Room (until 18 February) atis another show of exceptional works by some of the great female artists of the 20th and 21st centuries. All revolve in some way around the theme of the domestic space as physical structure, whether as psychological metaphor, social construct or both—and much more besides. The works in the exhibition range from the photographs of Francesca Woodman and Nan Goldin that depict rooms haunted by both the artist’s presence and absence, to Sarah Lucas’s shack-like den lined with nicotine-stained soft porn and Louise Bourgeois’s steel-mesh cell with its grimacing stuffed fabric head.