The story behind the ‘controversial’ Picasso sculpture that became a symbol of Chicago

Mayor Daley unveils the Chicago Picasso in 1967

Mayor Daley unveils the Chicago Picasso in 1967

Mayor Daley unveils the Chicago Picasso in 1967

Mayor Daley unveils the Chicago Picasso in 1967

Crowds turned out for the unveiling of the Chicago Picasso in 1967

Crowds turned out for the unveiling of the Chicago Picasso in 1967

Crowds turned out for the unveiling of the Chicago Picasso in 1967

Picasso creates a chalk study on balsa wood (left). His wife, Jacqueline Roque, stands with him and his two final maquettes (right) (Photos: © SOM. © 2014 Estate of Pablo Picasso | Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York)

The commission letter signed by Picasso dedicating the sculpture to the people of Chicago

Children began using The Picasso as a slide almost immediately, making it a defacto interactive sculpture