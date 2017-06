Pablo Picasso's Le Rêve (The Dream) (1932) (© Succession Picasso/DACS 2017)

The Tate has announced its 2018 exhibition programme for its four venues, with two of the three major solo exhibitions at Tate Modern going to female artists, continuing the museum’s wider trend of showing more female artists . Solo shows of the US video and performance artist Joan Jonas (14 March-5 August 2018) and the textile pioneer and Bauhaus artist Anni Albers (11 October 2018–13 January 2019) will follow an exhibition of work by Picasso that he made in a single year, Picasso 1932: Love, Fame, Tragedy (8 March–9 September 2018).Tate Britain will host two major group shows, All Too Human: Bacon, Freud and a Century Of Painting (28 February-27 August 2018) and Aftermath: Art in the Wake of WWI (5 June-16 September 2018). All Too Human will focus on post-war figurative painting in Britain, and include works by Francis Bacon, Frank Auerbach, R.B. Kitaj and Paula Rego. Aftermath will mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War, and will look a the immediate impact of European art and the development of avant-garde movements such as Dada and Surrealism.Tate St Ives, which reopened this year following a major expansion, has planned a show of 35 female artists grouped around the theme of Virginia Woolf’s writing (January-May 2018) and an exhibition of work by the British artists Patrick Heron (May-September 2018), who lived near to St Ives until his death in 1999.Tate Liverpool will celebrate its 30th birthday with an exhibition of the Austrian artist Egon Schiele (24 May-23 September 2018), including rarely seen drawings, and the French artist Fernand Léger (23 November 2018-17 March 2019), as well as the first major UK show of the leading Iraqi abstract painter Dia Al-Azzawi.